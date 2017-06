All-wheel-drive burnouts are nothing short of a rara avis, which only makes them even more enjoyable. And when such a shenanigan comes from a Nissan GT-R, the spectacle is guaranteed.

Finally picked up some new seats! A post shared by F7LTHY_SAMURAI (@f7lthy_samurai) on Apr 21, 2017 at 6:31pm PDT

Case in point with the R35 stunt portrayed in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which shows an 800 hp Godzilla roasting all four tires."So, what's the secret?" we hear you asking? Well, this Nissan, which likes to get high on E85 in order to deliver its 640 wheel hp output, was strapped to a truck in a Tug Of War -like stunt, while its tires were assisted by quite a lot of water in their quest to fight grip.Still, with smoke coming from all four corners of the car, this qualifies as a Nissan GT-R all-wheel-drive burnout.Digging even deeper into the tale of the adventure, we'll mention that the Taylor Steffes, the owner of the tuned supercar, had traveled from Arizona to Los Angeles for the smoking stunt.As you can imagine, the Japanese supercar wasn't exactly fond of all the abuse, with the clutch protection feature kicking in more than once during the repeated attempts that led to the smoke fest visible in the clip.Those of you who happen to be looking for the mother of Godzilla burnouts should check out the shenanigans taking place in the drag racing realm.To be more precise, the R35 s involved in quarter-mile runs need to warm up their rear tires for the six-second runs they can deliver nowadays, with these machines featuring a system that disconnects the front axle during the pre-race burnout phase, while also using the line lock feature that deactivates the rear brakes during the maneuver. So we're actually talking about good old RWD smokies - here's an example for you.Oh, and if you want to find out more about the kind of motoring life this GT-R owner enjoys, you can check out some of her Instagram posts, which we added below. And yes, it looks like her garage actually includes three R35 GT-Rs.