Katherine Legge Does Donuts in 2017 Acura NSX, Hoons It Like Her GT3 Racecar

27 Jun 2017, 12:49 UTC ·
by
We've shown you the 2017 Acura NSX (fine, you can call it a Honda) in all sorts of scenarios and yet this is the first time when we get to see the monster hybrid being put to tire-shredding use. We mean this in a literal sense, since we're here to bring you a NSX doing some delicious donuts.
Keep in mind that the baking action see here comes from an all-paw machine, since the setup of the new-age NSX mixes a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 animating the rear axle with three electric motors, two of which are used to feed the front axle (the total output of the go-fast machine sits at 573 hp and 476 lb-ft of twist).

And while most YouTube videos showing such stunts feature the "professional driver, closed course" label these days, the shenanigan we have here actually deserves it.

For one thing, the driver putting the 2017 Acura NSX through its paces is none other than Katherine Legge. We'll remind you that, during the first weekend of June, Katherine was one of the two drivers who scored the first-even Acura NSX GT3 victory in the IMSA championship.

In fact, as the pro driver explains in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page , she had been itching to slide the gas-electric demon ever since the victory we mentioned above. As such, you can imagine that the race didn't settle for one or two 360-degree adventures, going all out in the supercar.

As for the NSX adventures we mentioned in the intro, we'll remind those of you who missed that the shenanigans include track tests, drag races and even a crashed example showing up on Copart for only $72,000.

So, does the NSX smoke all four wheels in a rally car demonstration manner? Hit the "play" button below to find out.

