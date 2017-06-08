autoevolution

Instagram Star Drifts His Porsche 911 R, Goes Sliding All Over the Road

 
8 Jun 2017, 13:45 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The Porsche 911 R's headline presence is under constant threat these days. For one thing, just a few hours ago, another Neunelfer special grabbed our attention (we're talking about the 500-unit 911 Turbo S Exclusive). And with Porsche being on its way to diversify the six-speed manual GT3 offer via the Touring Package (here are some spyshots), the R model might just get less attention that it used to.
However, since we'd hate to see the most scale-friendly 991 model out there going out of the spotlights, we've decided to bring you a piece of 2017 Porsche 911 R hooning footage that should keep all eyes on the Neunelfer.

The clip comes from a guy whom heavy social media users know as Powerslidelover, whose car collection happens to include a 911 R. Staying to true to his nickname, the driver decided to take the Porscha for a spin in the literal sense.

It all ended with a bit of a drifting session, one that unfortunately took place on the road. Oh well, at least no traffic was involved, as it happened when the slip angle aficionado went wild inside his LaFerrari.

Returning to the single-mass flywheel adventure we have here, you'll get to notice the 911 bouncing off its rev limited towards the end of the smokey maneuver and that's a sound that might just stick with you long after the clip is over.

While we're talking 911 R matters, we'll remind you of the time when a 911 R was used to pull a burnout. Of course, with the shenanigan having taken place at last year's Goodwood Festival of Speed, the burden of being on the wrong side of the law was lifted.

Interestingly, we believe the one working the three pedals for the tire-melting maneuver was none other than Andreas Preuninger, the man steering Porsche's GT Division.

porsche 911 R drifting Porsche Porsche 911 hooning
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our PORSCHE Testdrives:

2015 PORSCHE Cayman GTS86
2015 Porsche Cayenne S84
2015 PORSCHE Panamera S E-Hybrid78
2015 PORSCHE 911 Targa 92
PORSCHE Macan S84
2014 PORSCHE 911 Turbo S92
2014 PORSCHE Cayman S82
PORSCHE Boxster S83
PORSCHE 911 Carrera S Cabriolet85
PORSCHE Cayenne GTS 86