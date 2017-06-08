Instagram Star Drifts His Porsche 911 R, Goes Sliding All Over the Road

The Porsche 911 R's headline presence is under constant threat these days. For one thing, just a few hours ago, another Neunelfer special grabbed our attention (we're talking about the 500-unit 911 Turbo S Exclusive
). And with Porsche being on its way to diversify the six-speed manual GT3 offer via the Touring Package (here are some spyshots
), the R model might just get less attention that it used to.
However, since we'd hate to see the most scale-friendly 991 model out there going out of the spotlights, we've decided to bring you a piece of 2017 Porsche 911 R hooning footage that should keep all eyes on the Neunelfer.
The clip comes from a guy whom heavy social media users know as Powerslidelover, whose car collection happens to include a 911 R. Staying to true to his nickname, the driver decided to take the Porscha for a spin in the literal sense.
It all ended with a bit of a drifting session, one that unfortunately took place on the road. Oh well, at least no traffic was involved, as it happened when the slip angle aficionado went wild
inside his LaFerrari.
Returning to the single-mass flywheel adventure we have here, you'll get to notice the 911 bouncing off its rev limited towards the end of the smokey maneuver and that's a sound that might just stick with you long after the clip is over.
While we're talking 911 R matters, we'll remind you of the time when a 911 R was used to pull a burnout
. Of course, with the shenanigan having taken place at last year's Goodwood Festival of Speed, the burden of being on the wrong side of the law was lifted.
Interestingly, we believe the one working the three pedals for the tire-melting maneuver was none other than Andreas Preuninger, the man steering Porsche's GT Division.