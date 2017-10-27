BMW X2 M Looks Unreasonably Cool

The BMW X2 is finally out, a spicier version of the X1 for men who wear lumberjack shirts and have a beard comb on them at all times. It's one of several front-wheel drive models being developed by the German company, and it's definitely not going to have an M version.
68 photos
Could you imagine the outrage of M6 owners when they see the badge on the trunk of small crossover with a four-cylinder engine? That's probably what Mercedes though... right before it made a fortune on the A45 and GLA 45 AMG
.
So we really can't justify BMW not making the X2 M. But they're not and instead are going to offer only the X3 M35i with xDrive. Don't get your hopes up because you won't find a 3-liter engine under the hood. Instead, four cylinders of turbocharged reasonableness will deliver 300 HP
and somewhere between 350 and 400 Nm of torque.
It's not bad, but you can get just as much from a SEAT Leon Cupra.
Volkswagen, meanwhile, plans to drop the 2.5-liter bomb into its Tiguan crossover, so that's already going to outclass the X2.
We're paraphrasing here, but when asked about a downsized M car, BMW officials said: "tuned 2-liter engines suck because they have lag." And they kind of do, but Mercedes still believes it can get around this problem with hybrid tech.
The rendering of the day comes from X-Tomi Design
, who's been making unlikely M cars for years. His vision of the hot X2 includes a lower bumper from another car, probably the M6. Maint wheels and larger air intakes complete the transformation.
The X2 is supposed to blur the lines between the crossover and coupe. However, it's not alone in doing so, as the Audi Q2, Volvo XC40
and particularly the Toyota C-H all have chopped rooves. Maybe in another ten years, when we're all driving 4x4, there will be a hot version of each of them.