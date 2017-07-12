Spyshots: 2018 BMW X2 Interior And Front End Design Get Shown

The BMW X2 is moving closer to production, and we have yet more spyshots. But don't worry because we have a couple of novelties for you guys: the almost uncamouflaged interior and the front air intakes.

If you felt sorry to see the MINI Paceman go, the X2 is probably the next best thing. The model is based on a MINI platform and comes with engines it borrows from your average Cooper or Cooper S. The range will culminate in the 25i packing the same 231 PS as the JCW models, but an As expected, the cabin of the X2 steals stuff from the 2 Series Active Tourer and X1. We're not fans of the low center console, which screams "family hatchback," while the of the automatic gear lever is yet another reminder that the X2 doesn't use that fantastic ZF 8-speed gearbox.Yes, it's still an 8-speed (unless some base models come with a 6-speed). But this is a front-wheel-drive platform, and the gearbox reflects that. Aisin developed the cog-swapper, and it's found on some other cars, like the Volvo V40 and the newer Peugeot models.Which is not to say that it's a bad-looking cabin. We see that it's got the digital instrument cluster, an MMI controller that yo can write on and a screen that's about twice as big as the one in your average X1.As for the front end styling, it's nothing like the one we saw in the leaked patent images. But that one was the regular model, and this is probably the M Sport. No, not the M Performance, since it's got regular brakes. However, the very last picture in the photo gallery does show the vanilla model.If you felt sorry to see the MINI Paceman go, the X2 is probably the next best thing. The model is based on a MINI platform and comes with engines it borrows from your average Cooper or Cooper S. The range will culminate in the 25i packing the same 231 PS as the JCW models, but an M35i version is expected to arrive with over 300 PS from a re-tuned 2.0-liter with a big turbo. It's the first of probably many BMW answers to the Audi S3 and Golf R.