SEAT Leon Cupra 300: This Is What It Sounds Like, These Are Its Taillights

 
20 Feb 2017, 21:17 UTC ·
by
They say that the rear is the last place car designers have some freedom, and for facelifts, that usually means new taillights. But the Leon hatchback got an update too, and we can't seem to tell what's going on back there.
Thankfully, there's a guy who codes and retrofits VW Group electronics. He provided the web with the first comparison video of the taillights. During the day, they look almost the same, but the repeaters and turn indicators work differently. It's pretty easy stuff to notice if you watch the video.

We wouldn't be surprised if he figures out how to retrofit the Leon facelift headlights soon. But what about the stuff below, does the exhaust system sound any different?

In these matters, we trust the expertise of Automann, who spend a lot of time with the previous SEAT Leon Cupra models. In the description of his typical exhaust sound video, he says that it sounds a lot like the Cupra 290, the difference being that "it has more tone to it and less "pops" and "bangs." Specifically, the crackles on downshifts are more present than in the 290, but the super-loud bang/fart at upshifts is gone! It's not worse, not better; it is different."

Even though the engine is still a 2-liter turbo, the output has changed a bit. Sure, going from 290 to 300 PS is no big deal, but 380 Nm of torque puts this in a different league. In-gear acceleration should be noticeably better, perhaps even on par with the Type R.

People keep asking about AWD. Unfortunately, that's only available on one model the Cupra ST estate, which only comes in that flavor. Rumor has it that the Cupra R will have 4Drive too, but do we really need that much power and all this grip in a compact hatch? What happened to the 200 PS Golf GTI? It got old, that's what.



2017 SEAT Leon Cupra Cupra 300 Leon Cupra exhaust sound
 
