2018 BMW X2 Doesn't Mirror X1 in Euro NCAP Crash Tests, Gets 5-Star Rating

13 Dec 2017
A fresh batch of Euro NCAP crash tests has been released today and we're here to zoom in on the safety performance of the 2018 BMW X2.
With the X2 sharing most of its components with the X1, you could expect the crash test results of the two to be identical. However, while they do share many of these, starting with the overall five-star safety rating, there are also certain areas that bring differences between the SAC (Sports Activity Coupe) and the SAV (Sports Activity Vehicle).

The additional tests regarding the BMW X2 involved the side and pole impacts, along with the pedestrian impact.

Overall, the X2 comes with a 90 percent adult occupant protection score, while the number for the child occupant protection sits at 86 percent and the one regarding pedestrian protection at 74 percent. As far as the safety assist is concerned, we're looking at a score of 77 percent.Adult occupants
As for the differences mentioned above, the X2 perfomed marginally better than the X1 in the frontal offset impact test. However, the full-width barrier test saw the roles being reversed, albeit also by a small margin.

It's worth noting that, while the X2 performed just as well as the X1 in the side impact tests, both front and rear passengers receive marginal whiplash protection.Child occupants
This is one of the X2's strongest areas, with both the 1.5- and the 3-year dummies showing values that spoke of maximum protection in both frontal and side impact tests.

In terms of pedestrian protection, the X2 proved to be even friendlier than the X1, but the protection offered for the pelvic region remains poor.

The piece of footage below shows the X1 crash tests, along with the additional X2 tests. However, if you're willing to check out the full details in the PDF file below.

