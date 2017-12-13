2018 BMW X2 Doesn't Mirror X1 in Euro NCAP Crash Tests, Gets 5-Star Rating

A fresh batch of Euro NCAP crash tests has been released today and we're here to zoom in on the safety performance of the 2018 BMW X2.

7 photos



The additional tests regarding the



Overall, the X2 comes with a 90 percent adult occupant protection score, while the number for the child occupant protection sits at 86 percent and the one regarding pedestrian protection at 74 percent. As far as the safety assist is concerned, we're looking at a score of 77 percent.Adult occupants

As for the differences mentioned above, the X2 perfomed marginally better than the X1 in the frontal offset impact test. However, the full-width barrier test saw the roles being reversed, albeit also by a small margin.



It's worth noting that, while the X2 performed just as well as the X1 in the side impact tests, both front and rear passengers receive marginal whiplash protection.Child occupants

This is one of the X2's strongest areas, with both the 1.5- and the 3-year dummies showing values that spoke of maximum protection in both frontal and side impact tests.



In terms of pedestrian protection, the X2 proved to be even friendlier than the



The piece of footage below shows the X1 crash tests, along with the additional X2 tests. However, if you're willing to check out the full details in the PDF file below.



