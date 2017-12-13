autoevolution
 

New MINI Logo Mixes Retro-Modern Elements With Minimalist Design

13 Dec 2017, 11:43 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
Instead of revitalizing the brand in more lucrative ways, MINI decided that the thing it needs most right now is a “tradition-conscious, authentic, clear” logo. That’s right, ladies and gentlemen! The British automaker controlled by the BMW Group gets an all-new visual identity for 2018.
25 photos
MINI Vision Next 100 ConceptMINI Vision Next 100 ConceptMINI Vision Next 100 ConceptMINI Vision Next 100 ConceptMINI Vision Next 100 ConceptMINI Vision Next 100 ConceptMINI Vision Next 100 ConceptMINI Vision Next 100 ConceptMINI Vision Next 100 ConceptMINI Vision Next 100 ConceptMINI Vision Next 100 ConceptMINI Vision Next 100 ConceptMINI Vision Next 100 ConceptMINI Vision Next 100 ConceptMINI Vision Next 100 ConceptMINI Vision Next 100 ConceptMINI Vision Next 100 ConceptMINI Vision Next 100 ConceptMINI Vision Next 100 ConceptMINI Vision Next 100 ConceptMINI Vision Next 100 ConceptMINI Vision Next 100 ConceptMINI Vision Next 100 ConceptMINI Vision Next 100 Concept
Pictured above, the new MINI logo will be introduced on all models, from the three-door Hatch to the Countryman, from March 2018. The classically correct circle flanked by two wings remains, and the MINI lettering written in capital letters ensures the logo is instantly recognizable.

The 2018 redesign is mostly inspired by the signet ushered in for the classic Mini in the mid-1990s. Taken together, however, the logo embodies a commitment to the tradition of the British icon designed by Sir Alec Issigonis and introduced in 1959. Almost 60 years have passed since the first Morris Mini-Minor left the assembly line, and during this period, a lot changed in the automotive landscape and the Mini spirit.

Today’s three-door Hatch is huge in comparison to the original, and thanks to the know-how and development funds of the BMW Group, the lineup is more expansive than ever before. Probably the biggest change in recent years is the introduction of the Countryman Cooper S E All4, whose PHEV powertrain combines a 1.5-liter plant with an electric motor.

With BMW focusing on electrification more than ever before, the MINI brand will strenghten the mothership’s goals with an all-electric model from 2019. Confirmed to go into production at Plant Oxford, the yet-unnamed EV will use drivetrain bits and bobs manufactured in Germany.

MINI’s first volume-oriented electric vehicle will come with three doors and a fixed-head body style, akin to that of the 3-door Hatch we all know and love. Battery capacity, driving range, and other critical information will be officially released closer to the world premiere of the newcomer.

Editor's note:

MINI Vision Next 100 Concept pictured in the gallery.
Mini logo BMW industry
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Replace Your Car Battery These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days How to Understand Car Noises 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Crumple Zones Work Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
MINI models:
MINI CountrymanMINI Countryman CrossoverMINI ConvertibleMINI Convertible CompactMINI ClubmanMINI Clubman CompactMINI Hatch 5 DoorsMINI Hatch 5 Doors CompactMINI CountrymanMINI Countryman CoupeAll MINI models  