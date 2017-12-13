New MINI Logo Mixes Retro-Modern Elements With Minimalist Design

More on this:

1 Ex-Sultan of Brunei BMW 8 Series Is Fist-Biting Gorgeous

2 2020 BMW M3 (G80) Spied For the First Time, M xDrive AWD Rumors Intensify

3 BMW M8 Confirmed For Debut In 2018, EV Offensive Goes Crazy

4 Audi RS3 Vs. BMW M2 Is an Uneven Drag Race with Even Results

5 Spyshots: 2019 BMW 8 Series Shows More Skin, Prototype Has Imposing Stance