New MINI Logo Mixes Retro-Modern Elements With Minimalist Design

Pictured above, the new MINI logo will be introduced on all models, from the three-door Hatch to the Countryman, from March 2018. The classically correct
circle flanked by two wings remains, and the MINI lettering written in capital letters ensures the logo is instantly recognizable.
The 2018 redesign is mostly inspired by the signet ushered in for the classic Mini
in the mid-1990s. Taken together, however, the logo embodies a commitment to the tradition of the British icon designed by Sir Alec Issigonis and introduced in 1959. Almost 60 years have passed since the first Morris Mini-Minor left the assembly line, and during this period, a lot changed in the automotive landscape and the Mini spirit.
Today’s three-door Hatch is huge in comparison to the original, and thanks to the know-how and development funds of the BMW Group, the lineup is more expansive than ever before. Probably the biggest change in recent years is the introduction of the Countryman Cooper S E All4
, whose PHEV powertrain combines a 1.5-liter plant with an electric motor.
With BMW focusing on electrification more than ever before, the MINI brand will strenghten the mothership’s goals with an all-electric model from 2019. Confirmed to go into production at Plant Oxford, the yet-unnamed EV
will use drivetrain bits and bobs manufactured in Germany.
MINI’s first volume-oriented electric vehicle will come with three doors and a fixed-head body style, akin to that of the 3-door Hatch
we all know and love. Battery capacity, driving range, and other critical information will be officially released closer to the world premiere of the newcomer.