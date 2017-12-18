autoevolution
 

BMW X2 and 2019 i8 Coupe Will Officially Debut in Detroit

The BMW X2 will make its production debut on January 15, 2018, at the Detroit Auto Show, exactly one year after being presented as a concept. It will be joined there by the 2019 model year of the i8 Coupe, as well as the i8 Roadster from LA, the i3s, X7 Concept, X3, M3 CS and M5.
Now that's what we call a party! But only two of those cars count as motor show debuts, the i8 and X2. Earlier today, we reported that the baby lifestyle crossover will go on sale next year from just under $40,000. That's a lot of money for a glorified hatchback.

Initial details suggest it will come as standard in the xDrive28i configuration with a 2-liter turbo producing 228-hp and 258 lb-ft of torque, sent to the wheels via an 8-speed automatic. The X2 will arrive in spring, and official pricing will be available closer to the launch.

The 2019 i8 Coupe is the long-awaited mid-life facelift of the famous plug-in hybrid sports car from 2014. Many celebrities bought one, but it hasn't enjoyed that much attention recently.

Despite all those rumors about a V6 or even a V8 version, BMW just made it greener instead. This refresh brings about a denser battery pack that goes up from 20 to 34-ampere-hours. The EV part of the car gets a 12-hp boost to 141-hp, while system power is rated at 369-hp. You can get more than that in a hatchback these days.

The i3s is also a mildly refreshed model that features a wider track and suspension tuned for handling. The all-new M5 is, in our opinion, the real star of BMW's stand. We're talking about the first M sedan with all-wheel drive. But it's not like the new X3 or the M3 CS aren't going to have any fans in Detroit either.
