2019 Ram 1500 Spied With Laramie-Like Grille Design Before Detroit

In many ways, this recent sighting of the 2019 Ram 1500
is the reverse of the last one. While most f the body is covered in one or two layers of camouflage, the grille is left almost bare.
4 photos
The grille gives off the same kind of vibe as the Laramie Ram models. Instead of a big cross in the middle and some mesh everywhere else, this one has multiple horizontal bars. There are two thicker ones holding a discreet RAM logo that also line up with the daytime running lights, which double as the turn signals now.
But hey, if you don't like this version, there's probably going to be another design for the front end anyway. The 2019 Ram 1500 should come out next month at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show. But we still don't know all the details.
Previous photos also showed the new hood, which is more sculpted and angular. Rumors suggest that it's pressed from aluminum to save weight. However, Ram is sticking with steel for the most part because it's stiffer and more comfortable to work with.
Changes around the back are also evident with the LED taillights being larger than before. The RamBox option will even make a comeback.
Ram has been working on a new type of tailgate design which not only drops down but also splits 70/30 to the sides, like the doors of a van. But due to the camouflage, we can't tell if this particular prototype has this configuration.
Completely ignoring Ford's downsized EcoBoost
, Ram will offer the 2019 Ram 150 with a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 or a HEMI V8. A bit later on, they will drop a 3.0-liter EcoDiesel under the aluminum hood too. The rumors also talk about a turbocharged four-pot hybrid, but we'll believe it when we see it. It's a Ram, not a Prius!
In the meantime, you can buy a 2017 model with special blue paint.