Spyshots: 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Gets Aggressive Grille and LED Headlights

Just a few days behind the latest spotting of its stablemate, the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado, the GMC Sierra 1500 makes a new appearance as well wearing considerably less makeup and dropping all kinds of hints on its future appearance.
With the more massive camouflage pieces gone, the first thing that catches the eye is the new radiator grille. The changes are minor, but the effect isn't. The two sharper lower corners give the GMC Sierra a vampire look while also setting it further apart from the Chevy model.

The headlight design takes this theme forward with a C-shaped strip of LEDs wrapping the exterior of the optical units and serving as both its daytime running lights and visual signature. Slotted underneath them we can see a vertical fog lamp that also appears to use LEDs.

There is still plenty of camouflaged area on the front end of the truck which should hide some more details, including chromed surfaces depending on the trim. All-in-all, the design changes definitely seem to give it a more dynamic demeanor without changing too much about the brand's identity.

The wheel arches appear to be slightly less pronounced than on the current model, but the reverse side of this is the introduction of a crease that runs the length of the vehicle, from above the taillights all the way to the side mirrors, where it takes a plunge. It's small things like this that give the new pickup a more modern look, something its customers might appreciate.

The spy pictures show a bulge on the tailgate, suggesting we might a see a much larger GMC logo adorning it. The possibility is supported by the bigger badge on the front grille as well, meaning GMC might want to be more brash about establishing its branding.

These two sets of pictures - the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra - confirm GM's tendency to create a greater separation between its pickup models, and that can't hurt the sales. Speaking of sales, both trucks are expected to debut next year, though a specific timing isn't available.
