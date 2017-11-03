Spyshots: 2019 Chevrolet Silverado Shows More Design Details

Also expected to go official at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show in January, the next-generation Silverado 1500
has been caught by the carparazzi doing its thing out in the open. The latest spy photos reveal more details than before, including the chiseled front fascia and an utmost interesting headlight design.
The center of the headlight cluster features a C-shaped LED element, while the lower part is made up of a strip of LEDs. The upper part, meanwhile, is where the interesting things happen. Flowing into a vertical slit at the outer edges of the front fenders, the signature lighting represents a major overhaul from the present-gen Silverado 1500, as well as the current GMC Sierra
.
As for the Silverado’s profile, check those round-shaped wheel wells! Dropping the squared-off look of yesteryear gives the half-tonner a cleaner design. The visual improvements list continues with the side mirrors (moved from the A-pillars to the doors) and Colorado-inspired hood. The rear, on the other hand, is almost unchanged from the outgoing Silverado 1500
.
General Motors’ all-new pickup truck will also mark the first application for the T1 platform, also known as the T1XX program. The architecture will replace the aging K2XX, and according to reports citing General Motors
suppliers, some sort of lightweight treatment is in the pipeline. Six- and eight-cylinder engines will most likely carry over with minimal updates, while transmission options will likely consist of the 8LXX and the all-new 10LXX.
The GM T1 is extremely important to General Motors, for it will underpin all of the automaker’s future full-size models. From the Silverado and Sierra to the Tahoe, Suburban, Yukon, Yukon XL, and the next-generation Cadillac Escalade
, all of these gas-guzzlers will switch to the T1 platform.