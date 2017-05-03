autoevolution

2018 GMC Terrain Going On Sale This Summer, Prices Starting From $25,970

 
3 May 2017, 15:56 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Including the $975 destination charge, the newest member of the GMC family holds a starting price of $25,970. The all-new Terrain is slated to arrive at dealers this very summer, but in the first instance, engine options are limited to a single turbocharged unit.
Smaller than the mid-size crossover replaces, the Terrain for the 2018 model year raises the bar with a 2.0-liter I4 connected to a nine-speed automatic transmission. Regardless of the fact the Hydra-Matic 9T50 boasts a badly designed user interface in this application, the force-fed engine isn’t half bad.

With 252 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque available from 2,500 to 4,500 rpm, the LTG is the most potent motor that GMC is willing to shoehorn in the engine bay of the Terrain. A little later on, an even more efficient 1.5-liter four-pot will join in on the action, as will an Opel-based 1.6-liter diesel.

Based on the German automaker's MDE design, the LH7 variant churns out 137 ponies and 240 pound-feet. The EPA hasn’t rated this engine yet, but chances are the Terrain will get very close to 40 mpg highway with this powertrain. The said fuel economy mirrors what General Motors estimates for the technically similar 2018 Chevrolet Equinox with the turbo diesel motor.

The cheapest 2018 Terrain diesel is the SLE FWD ($32,565), whereas the range-topping model is the luxed-up Denali AWD ($40,245). Safety features-wise, the Terrain has plenty of those as well, including Side Blind Zone Alert with Lane Change Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Park Assist, and Safety Alert Seat. The NHTSA and IIHS have yet to crash test the Terrain, though.

“Terrain helped define the premium compact SUV segment and the all-new 2018 model elevates it with a stronger roster of standard and available features,” commented Duncan Aldred, vice president of GMC. “GMC’s proven SUV experience makes it a more compelling choice than ever, with a strong blend of design, functionality and engineering excellence,” he added.


2018 GMC Terrain price GMC Terrain crossover GMC US
press release
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The End of Sedans is Nigh! BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78