2018 GMC Terrain Going On Sale This Summer, Prices Starting From $25,970

Including the $975 destination charge, the newest member of the GMC family holds a starting price of $25,970. The all-new Terrain
is slated to arrive at dealers this very summer, but in the first instance, engine options are limited to a single turbocharged unit.
Smaller than the mid-size crossover
replaces, the Terrain for the 2018 model year raises the bar with a 2.0-liter I4 connected to a nine-speed automatic transmission. Regardless of the fact the Hydra-Matic 9T50 boasts a badly designed user interface
in this application, the force-fed engine isn’t half bad.
With 252 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque available from 2,500 to 4,500 rpm, the LTG is the most potent motor that GMC is willing to shoehorn in the engine bay of the Terrain. A little later on, an even more efficient 1.5-liter four-pot will join in on the action, as will an Opel
-based 1.6-liter diesel.
Based on the German automaker's MDE
design, the LH7 variant churns out 137 ponies and 240 pound-feet. The EPA hasn’t rated this engine yet, but chances are the Terrain will get very close to 40 mpg highway with this powertrain. The said fuel economy mirrors what General Motors estimates for the technically similar 2018 Chevrolet Equinox with the turbo diesel motor.
The cheapest 2018 Terrain diesel is the SLE FWD
($32,565), whereas the range-topping model is the luxed-up Denali AWD
($40,245). Safety
features-wise, the Terrain has plenty of those as well, including Side Blind Zone Alert with Lane Change Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Park Assist, and Safety Alert Seat. The NHTSA and IIHS have yet to crash test the Terrain, though.
“Terrain helped define the premium compact SUV segment and the all-new 2018 model elevates it with a stronger roster of standard and available features,”
commented Duncan Aldred, vice president of GMC
. “GMC’s proven SUV experience makes it a more compelling choice than ever, with a strong blend of design, functionality and engineering excellence,”
he added.