GMC Acadia Gets Minor Updates For 2018 Model Year

The 2018 Terrain
may be the GMC of the moment, but the Acadia is the company’s best-selling crossover. To keep the momentum going, the General Motors-owned automaker decided to make the mid-size Acadia a bit more attractive for MY 2018.
And this gets us to the changes GMC
operated for the 2018 model year. First and foremost, say goodbye to two exterior colors: Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic and Sparkling Silver Metallic. In their place, the Acadia gains a finish going by the name of [wait for it] Blue Steel Metallic. Zoolander reference, anyone?
While on the subject of exterior styling, the second model year of the second-generation Acadia sees the addition of new 20x8.0-inch aluminum wheels. The said rims replace units that were identified by the RPO code SN9.
Hop in the driver’s seat of the family-oriented SUV
, and here you will be greeted by an automatic heated steering wheel as opposed to last year’s heated steering wheel. Also new is Tire Fill Alert, a feature that was designed to provide an audible alert outside the vehicle when inflating a tire.
Previously available only in five-passenger form, the Acadia All Terrain can now be had with six or seven seats. And lastly, the order guide for the 2018 model year further reveals that the 3.6-liter naturally V6 has been added as an option to the SLE-1 all-wheel-drive
trim level. As a brief refresher, the LGX engine has 310 horsepower and 271 lb-ft (367 Nm) of torque to its name.
Pricing for the refreshed crossover has yet to be made public, though chances are the Acadia
will retain its $29,995 starting price. For that kind of money, the SL boasts a 2.5-liter four-cylinder with start/stop, leather on the steering wheel, heated mirrors, halogen headlamps, active grille shutters, and 17-inch wheels wrapped in 245/65-section all-season tires. A 7.0-inch infotainment system is also included, as is OnStar 4G LTE connectivity with Wi-Fi hotspot and a data trial of 3 months or 3GB, whichever comes first.