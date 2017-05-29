autoevolution

GMC Canyon Welcomes All Terrain Trim Level For 2018 Model Year

 
29 May 2017, 11:51 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
With the mid-size pickup segment on the rise, it’s imperative for U.S. automakers to bring their workhorses up to date, year over year. In the case of GMC, the Canyon has a few tricks up its sleeves for the ’18 model year, with the cherry on top being the All Terrain derivate.
Identified under RPO code 4SB, the Canyon All Terrain is based on the four-wheel-drive SLE trim level and offers plenty of off-road bits and bobs. Starting with the Z71 suspension package, goodies also include specific grille insert and lower bumper fascia, transfer case shield, Hill Descent Control, P255/65R17 all-terrain tires, and a set of 17x8.0-inch cast aluminum wheels painted Dark Argent Metallic.

Then there are the creature comforts, with the All Terrain boasting heated front seats, power lumbar control for both front seats, body-color rear bumper, and Jet Black with Cobalt Red cloth upholstery. The bottom line is, the All Terrain is now a full-blown trim level, not just a package. On the visual level, the aspect that sets the grade from the optional package apart is the uniquely styled front fascia.

2018 also sees the deletion of two exterior colors and two bits of equipment. More to the point, GMC phased out Cyber Gray and Bronze Alloy, as well as the 4.2-inch AM/FM audio system and power-adjustable manual-folding mirrors. The updated Canyon therefore welcomes the Marine Blue and Statin Steel finishes, a trailering assistant with guidelines included with Tow/Haul Mode, plus heated power-adjustable side mirrors (standard on the SLE).

Last, but certainly not least, availability of the 7.0-inch Color Touch Screen with IntelliLink is extended to the entry-level SL model. For satellite navigation and a few other goodies, the optional 8.0-inch system is the one to choose.

As even, powertrain choices include a 2.5-liter inline-4, a 3.6-liter V6, as well as a Duramax-branded 2.8-liter turbo diesel with 181 horsepower and 369 pound-feet. Only the 3.6-liter engine comes standard with an 8-speed automatic, the 2.5- and 2.8-liter mills being matched to six-speed boxes.
2018 GMC Canyon 4x4 GMC Canyon pickup truck GMC US
 
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78