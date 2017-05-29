GMC Canyon Welcomes All Terrain Trim Level For 2018 Model Year

With the mid-size pickup segment on the rise, it’s imperative for U.S. automakers to bring their workhorses up to date, year over year. In the case of GMC, the Canyon
has a few tricks up its sleeves for the ’18 model year, with the cherry on top being the All Terrain derivate.
Identified under RPO code 4SB, the Canyon All Terrain
is based on the four-wheel-drive SLE trim level and offers plenty of off-road bits and bobs. Starting with the Z71 suspension package, goodies also include specific grille insert and lower bumper fascia, transfer case shield, Hill Descent Control, P255/65R17 all-terrain tires, and a set of 17x8.0-inch cast aluminum wheels painted Dark Argent Metallic.
Then there are the creature comforts, with the All Terrain boasting heated front seats, power lumbar control for both front seats, body-color rear bumper, and Jet Black with Cobalt Red cloth upholstery. The bottom line is, the All Terrain is now a full-blown trim level, not just a package. On the visual level, the aspect that sets the grade from the optional package apart is the uniquely styled front fascia.
2018 also sees the deletion of two exterior colors and two bits of equipment. More to the point, GMC
phased out Cyber Gray and Bronze Alloy, as well as the 4.2-inch AM/FM audio system and power-adjustable manual-folding mirrors. The updated Canyon therefore welcomes the Marine Blue and Statin Steel finishes, a trailering assistant with guidelines included with Tow/Haul Mode, plus heated power-adjustable side mirrors (standard on the SLE).
Last, but certainly not least, availability of the 7.0-inch Color Touch Screen with IntelliLink is extended to the entry-level SL model. For satellite navigation
and a few other goodies, the optional 8.0-inch system is the one to choose.
As even, powertrain choices include a 2.5-liter inline-4, a 3.6-liter V6, as well as a Duramax-branded 2.8-liter turbo diesel with 181 horsepower and 369 pound-feet. Only the 3.6-liter engine comes standard with an 8-speed automatic, the 2.5- and 2.8-liter mills being matched to six-speed boxes.