New Dylan Moto Boot To Complement Any Riding Jeans

We showed you some really interesting riding jeans from Rokker earlier, and we’re totally positive they can be paired with Wolverine’s new Dylan Moto Boot from the 1000 Mile Footwear collection here.
Wolverine, classic boot manufacturer since 1883, recently introduced its newest model to the 1000 Mile Collection. Named the Dylan Moto Boot, the pair has been designed for motorcycle riders. They are based on the 1000 Mile silhouette while coming with functional design details specially created for riding.

“We wanted to design a boot that took the original 1000 Mile style and increased its strength for motorcycle riders. We purposefully designed a boot with features specifically for riding, including extra leather on the vamp to protect against wear from shifting over time, and a Vibram® lug outsole that aggressively grips the roadway while stopped,” says Roger Huard, vice president of product development for the Wolverine brand.

The Vibram rubber lug outsole and Goodyear welt construction are used for superior traction and strength, while also allowing the boot to be resoled after extensive use. The outsole is oil and slip resistant, providing excellent grip and piece of mind.

Additional leather on both vamps ensures the boots provide increased durability for riding both modern and classic bikes. The model uses premium, jet black Horween Chromexcel leather and have a leather footbed for comfort both on and off the motorcycle.

It’s not the most protective motorcycle boot, but it sure does fit the retro look cafe-racers, and cruiser bikers are looking for. The Wolverine 1000 Mile boot was first introduced in 1914 and is known for its classic style and quality.

Each pair is handcrafted with trusted manufacturing methods, including Goodyear welt construction, and uses high-quality leathers to ensure that every piece can stand the test of time.

The Dylan Moto Boot is only available in black, in sizes ranging from 9 to 13 (U.S.). Price is set at $400 and can be ordered online from the manufacturer’s official e-shop.
