GMC Updates The Yukon Denali For 2018, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission Included

Full-size SUVs riding on pickup truck platforms. Love them or not, they’re gentle giant that combine the practical with the capable. In the case of the Yukon Denali, luxury is at home too.





The 2018 Yukon Denali will reach dealer showrooms this fall, with pricing information slated to be announced closer to the on-sale date. Introduced for 2015, the current-generation Yukon lineup was left behind by the competition as far as the oily bits are concerned. A case in point is the 2018 Ford Expedition , which makes heavy use of aluminum and boron steel. It also packs the 10R80 auto , but for 2018, the Yukon Denali also gains the GM-Ford developed transmission.A member of the Hydra-Matic 10Lxx family, the 10-speed box is standard in the 2018 GMC Yukon Denali. Promising smooth shifts, refinement, and great efficiency thanks to a 7.39 overall gear ratio spread, the new slushbox is a superior affair to the eight-speeder it replaces. The automaker has yet to determine the gas mileage of the 6.2-liter engine coupled to the 10Lxx, but it’s best to expect slightly better frugality from the body-on-frame truck-based utility vehicle.That’s not all there is new for the Yukon Denali for 2018. A closer look at the front fascia reveals a redesigned grille. Not only does it up the ante on the visual level with layered elements, but the grille further boasts active shutters that reduce drag at highway speeds.“Yukon Denali has always matched style with substance, and the enhancements for 2018 advance that legacy,” explains Duncan Aldred, global vice president of GMC . “The foundational elements of exclusive design, premium touches and uncompromising capability have made Yukon Denali an icon for nearly 20 years.”Accounting for more than half of Yukon sales, the Denali is chock-full of upmarket features. Of the standard and available features, it is worth remembering the Magnetic Ride Control, auto-locking rear differential, 20- to 22-inch wheels,, an 8-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as heated and ventilated driver and passenger seats.The 2018 Yukon Denali will reach dealer showrooms this fall, with pricing information slated to be announced closer to the on-sale date.