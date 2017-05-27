2018 Model Year Brings Minor Changes To Cadillac CTS, CTS-V

Sedan sales aren’t doing all that well in the United States, but Cadillac is a manufacturer that made its fortunes on the back of the three-box body style. And thus, the CTS soldiers on into its fifth model year, gifted with small changes both inside and outside to keep it fresh.









Let’s start with the exterior. On this level, the Cadillac decided to delete three colors from the CTS range : Deep Amethyst Metallic, Moonstone Metallic, and Bronze Dune Metallic. It gains, however, an all-new finish called Satin Steel Metallic. Another thing the mid-size premium sedan loses for 2018 is the Carbon Black Package. Cadillac didn’t explain why the package had to go, but this might have something to do with the take-up rate. As a brief refresher, Carbon Black in the U.S. automaker’s jargon means a murdered-out black chrome grille, V-Series spoiler, Recaro seats, and 18-inch machined alloy wheels with After Midnight-painted pockets.Then there’s the interior of the 2018 Cadillac CTS. The heated steering wheel adds an automatic feature, turning on or off based on ambient temperature, in conjunction with the automatic heated driver’s seat. On the 420-horsepower CTS V-Sport performance-oriented model, the UltraView sunroof is now an available option.The CTS borrows the next-generation CUE 3 system from the 2017 interim model year CT6. Plainly put, the next-generation infotainment system boasts a redesigned UI and a revamped navigation app. Driver profiles and a summary screen are also included.In the case of the CTS-V, there are two alterations worth noting. First things first, the glovebox-mounted CD drive is no longer available. And secondly, Radiant Silver Metallic and Stellar Black have been replaced by Satin Steel Metallic and Vector Blue Metallic.In related news, General Motors' crown jewel is turning its focus on crossovers and SUVs. The newest member of the family will come in the form of the compact-sized XT4 , which is due to go on sale for the 2019 model year.