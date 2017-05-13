2018 Cadillac XTS Leaked In China

Arguably the oldest model in the Cadillac lineup
, the XTS is due a refresh for all the right and obvious reasons. Slated to go on sale in the U.S. for the 2018 model year, the facelifted XTS has been recently snapped without any sort of camouflage in China.
In line with a previous set of spy photos, the pics that come courtesy of Autohome
reveal the extent of the visual overhaul. Up front, a more impressive grille is flanked by CT6-style headlights with LED accents. Fussy by some accounts, the redesigned front end fits the XTS pretty well. The side profile, on the other hand, doesn’t show any improvements whatsoever.
The full-size sedan, however, gets more distinct than before at the rear, where the taillights angle from the trunk into the bumper into L-shaped clusters. All in all, it’s pretty clear that Cadillac isn’t ready to let the XTS
go in this era of crossovers and SUVs. As far as the interior is concerned, it’s still far too early to say what General Motors’ crown jewel has done in there.
Common sense dictates that Cadillac’s newest CUE infotainment
is one of the updates in line for the XTS, but beyond that, it’s anybody’s guess. Other than Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 12-month subscription to OnStar is on the menu as well. Last, but certainly not least, the Epsilon II platform is also expected to receive a bit of much-needed TLC.
The most obvious change is expected to come in the form of a nine-speed automatic transmission. Designed for front- and all-wheel-drive applications, the Hydra-Matic 9T50 shifts faster than the old six-speeder and promises better fuel economy. The base 3.6-liter naturally aspirated V6 is also expected to be updated to LFY specification
or be replaced by the modern LGX.
As for the 3.6-liter twin-turbocharged V6 in the Vsport model, chances are Cadillac won’t operate any changes to the range-topping powerplant. In the 2017 XTS, the LF3 V6 churns out 410 horsepower and 369 pound-feet
(500 Nm) of torque from as low as 1,900 rpm.