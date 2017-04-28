autoevolution

2019 Cadillac XT4 Is Reportedly Based On Epsilon II Platform

 
28 Apr 2017, 12:55 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
We all know that Cadillac is working on a sub-XT5 crossover. There are many spy photos of the new model out there, and from what we can tell, the XT4 is a compact offering. Should be based on the D2XX platform, like the Equinox and Terrain, then. But as per a report from Autoline, that might not actually be the case.
Skip to the 4-minute and 7-second mark of the following video and listen carefully to what the presenter says. Here’s the quote that caught our attention by the scruff of the neck: The 2019 Cadillac XT4 “will be made on a variation of GM’s global Epsilon II platform, which also underpins the Cadillac XTS and Chevy Malibu, and it should be a little bit bigger than the Chevy Equinox.” Wait, what?

For reference, the Epsilon II is yesterday’s news. Its successor is called E2XX, and it’s used by the likes of the Chevrolet Malibu and Opel Insignia-based 2018 Buick Regal. And the truth is, gifting the XT4 crossover with a car-like platform is pretty unconventional for General Motors. But if Caddy wants the XT4 to drive well, then the E2XX is a more fitting choice than the D2XX vehicle architecture.

Autoline’s report further suggests that the XT4 will start rolling off the line in July 2018 for the 2019 model year, at General Motors’ Fairfax plant. That’s where the E2XX-based Malibu is assembled, and bearing in mind the proper tooling is already there, the report might not be that far-fetched after all. Whatever the outcome, the XT4 compact crossover has some serious competition to tackle.

The Lexus NX comes to mind, as do the Audi Q3, Mercedes GLA, and even more domestic offerings such as the Lincoln MKC. The XT4 is also important for Cadillac in Europe, a place where CUVs keep getting more and more popular. And a place where Cadillac is struggling to grab a piece of the pie from European brands.

As far as engines are concerned, a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder is definitely on the cards. Think 250-plus horsepower, joined by at least 260 pound-feet of torque. On the subject of transmissions, the front-wheel-drive model should get a nine-speeder, whereas the XT4 AWD is best suited for the AF50-8 transmission developed by Aisin for transverse applications.

2019 Cadillac XT4 E2XX Cadillac XT4 crossover Cadillac SUV rumors
 
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our CADILLAC Testdrives:

2015 Cadillac Escalade73
2014 CADILLAC XTS71