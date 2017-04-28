2019 Cadillac XT4 Is Reportedly Based On Epsilon II Platform

We all know that Cadillac is working on a sub-XT5
crossover. There are many spy photos of the new model out there, and from what we can tell, the XT4 is a compact offering. Should be based on the D2XX platform, like the Equinox and Terrain, then. But as per a report from Autoline, that might not actually be the case.
Skip to the 4-minute and 7-second mark of the following video and listen carefully to what the presenter says. Here’s the quote that caught our attention by the scruff of the neck: The 2019 Cadillac XT4 “will be made on a variation of GM’s global Epsilon II platform, which also underpins the Cadillac XTS and Chevy Malibu, and it should be a little bit bigger than the Chevy Equinox.”
Wait, what?
For reference, the Epsilon II is yesterday’s news. Its successor is called E2XX, and it’s used by the likes of the Chevrolet Malibu and Opel Insignia-based 2018 Buick Rega
l. And the truth is, gifting the XT4 crossover with a car-like platform is pretty unconventional for General Motors. But if Caddy wants the XT4 to drive well, then the E2XX is a more fitting choice than the D2XX vehicle architecture.
Autoline’s report further suggests that the XT4 will start rolling off the line in July 2018 for the 2019 model year, at General Motors’ Fairfax plant. That’s where the E2XX-based Malibu is assembled, and bearing in mind the proper tooling is already there, the report might not be that far-fetched after all. Whatever the outcome, the XT4 compact crossover
has some serious competition to tackle.
The Lexus NX comes to mind, as do the Audi Q3, Mercedes GLA, and even more domestic offerings such as the Lincoln MKC. The XT4 is also important for Cadillac in Europe, a place where CUVs keep getting more and more popular. And a place where Cadillac
is struggling to grab a piece of the pie from European brands.
As far as engines are concerned, a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder
is definitely on the cards. Think 250-plus horsepower, joined by at least 260 pound-feet of torque. On the subject of transmissions, the front-wheel-drive model should get a nine-speeder, whereas the XT4 AWD
is best suited for the AF50-8 transmission developed by Aisin for transverse applications.