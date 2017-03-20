autoevolution

2019 Cadillac XT4 Spied in the Blizzard, Compact Crossover Also Coming to Europe

 
20 Mar 2017
by
Cadillac is aiming to grab a slice of the compact crossover pie, with the automaker betting on the XT4 label for the move. And the latest spyshots of the high-riding Caddy show a prototype being tested near the Arctic Circle.
Johan de Nysschen, the automaker's CEO,  has already confirmed that the model will also be offered on the European market, with the global target of the crossover meaning that the company is making sustained efforts to develop the vehicle.

Given the extreme weather conditions that are anything but friendly to the cameras, we've also added another set of spy pics at the end of the gallery to your right.

GM's upcoming rival for the BMW X1 and Audi Q3 appears to sit at the larger end of the segment, which means that it will offer the respectable cabin room expected from any model wearing the Cadillac badge.

Underneath the skin, we'll find the GM D2XX architecture, which is shared with the Chevrolet Equinox and the GMC Terrain.

As a result, we already know what to expect when it comes to the contents of the XT4's engine compartment. The entry-level mill will be a 1.5-liter turbo-four, delivering 170 hp and 203 lb-ft of twist. Customers looking for a V6 will find a downsized replacement offering slightly less power but more torque, namely a 2.0-liter turbo with 252 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque.

It remains to be seen whether Cadillac decides to borrow the 1.6 CDTI oil burner, which offers 137 hp and 240 lb-ft of torque.

Regardless of the engine choice, the XT4 will come with a nine-speed automatic tranny. Standard models will be offered in front-wheel-drive form, with all-paw traction being offered as an option.

The XT4 will make its debut in the US next year, probably arriving as a 2019 model, with the newcomer making its way to the Old Continent later in the year.
