2019 Cadillac XT4 Spied in the Blizzard, Compact Crossover Also Coming to Europe

Cadillac is aiming to grab a slice of the compact crossover pie, with the automaker betting on the XT4 label for the move. And the latest spyshots of the high-riding Caddy show a prototype being tested near the Arctic Circle.





Given the extreme weather conditions that are anything but friendly to the cameras, we've also added another set of spy pics at the end of the gallery to your right.



GM's upcoming rival for the



Underneath the skin, we'll find the GM D2XX architecture, which is shared with the



As a result, we already know what to expect when it comes to the contents of the XT4's engine compartment. The entry-level mill will be a 1.5-liter turbo-four, delivering 170 hp and 203 lb-ft of twist. Customers looking for a V6 will find a downsized replacement offering slightly less power but more torque, namely a 2.0-liter turbo with 252 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque.



It remains to be seen whether



Regardless of the engine choice, the XT4 will come with a nine-speed automatic tranny. Standard models will be offered in front-wheel-drive form, with all-paw traction being offered as an option.



