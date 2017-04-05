Cadillac XT5 Outsells Luxury Automaker’s Sedan Lineup In March 2017

Although retail sales decreased 3.6 percent in March, Cadillac
would like its fans to know that global sales increased by 22.1 percent in the past month. But curiously enough, it’s not sedans that helped the luxury marque post these numbers, but an SUV.
During the press conference for March 2017 sales, Caddy made it quite clear that the XT5 sold like hot cakes. From the total of 12,861 vehicles sold in the USA in the past month, 5,280 units are XT5s. As if that statistic wasn’t enough, Cadillac’s extensive sedan range got beaten to a pulp by the XT5.
Nick Bunkley of Automotive News puts in best by comparing the figures in the most straightforward of ways: ATS (1,367) + CT6 (968) + CTS (882) + XTS (1,484) = 4,701; XT5
= 5,280. What about the rest of the lineup? Well, the Escalade/Escalade ESV moved 1,648 and 1,214 copies, respectively, whereas the SRX sold 16 units. Yup, there still are a few SRXs
waiting patiently in dealer lots, as are ELRs. The ill-fated plug-in hybrid compact coupe, which is based on the old-generation Chevrolet Volt, managed to sell only 2 units.
The bottom line is, Cadillac has once again been hit by the cold, hard truth about the dynamics of demand. People want SUVs, and Cadillac, slowly but steadily, will comply with their wishes. And seeing that the average U.S. transaction price for a brand new Cadillac (The Clash
pun intended) rose to $54,268, there’s plenty of room for the marque to expand its SUV
lineup.
For the next move in Cadillac’s SUV onslaught, a compact-sized model will be added to the range. Its name is XT4
and, based on the latest spy photographs, it’s getting ever nearer to going into series production. Riding on GM’s D2XX platform, which is shared with the likes of the Chevy Equinox and GMC Terrain, the XT4 is Cadillac’s answer to the BMW X1 and Audi Q3.