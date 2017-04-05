Buick Introduces 2018 Regal Sportback Sedan And 2018 Regal TourX Wagon

Sold from the 2011 to 2017 model years, the fifth-gen Regal is on the brink of being phased out. Still, it’s for the greater good of the mid-size upscale sedan. In a similar fashion to the old iteration, the all-new Regal is based around the Opel Insignia
. But in comparison to its progenitor, the 2018 MY is also available as a wagon.
“A longroof? In this day and age? Why would Buick even bother with a family-oriented Regal considering that crossovers reign supreme?”
I’m having this sneaking suspicion that the General Motors
-owned marque knows how the cookie crumbles, but still, it went forward with this idea for a very simple reason: to break the norm by doing things differently.
Many buyers in this segment and at this price point want to stand out from the crowd, and from my point of view, I’d say Buick did the right thing to offer the Regal in TourX flavor as well. Essentially the North American take on the Insignia Country Tourer
, which is the flagship of the Opel brand, the Regal TourX takes pride more cargo room than rivals such as the Subaru Outback.
It can be had with a GKN-developed all-wheel-drive system, making for yet another reason to consider this car as an alternative to the Outback. Those customers who would rather prefer the elegant lines of a sedan, the Regal is also available as what Buick calls a Sportback.
The exterior styling, the automaker notes, is a combination of sporty, sleek, and coupe-like design cues. Be it the sedan or wagon, the 2018 Regal
makes do with a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine that develops a GM-estimated 250 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque.
AWD
models are matched with an eight-speed automatic as standard, while FWD
recipients are gifted with a nine-speeder
. What you win in ratios, however, you lose in torque: the 2.0-liter four-banger is rated 260 pound-feet, not 295, if drive is sent exclusively to the front wheels.
Both body styles are slated to go on sale in Q4 2017, with pricing slated to be announced closer to the on-sale date. The Sportback will be offered in four trim levels (Regal, Preferred, Preferred II, Essence), whereas the TourX will be available in three varieties (TourX, Preferred, Essence).