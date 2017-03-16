2017 Opel Insignia Coming Stateside As 2018 Buick Regal, Tour X Wagon Included

autoevolution
Not only does Buick plan to replace its aging Enclave with an all-new model based on the GM C1XX platform, but the premium marque is also planning to overhaul the Regal from the ground up. And as expected, the sixth-gen model will be based on the 2017 Opel Insignia / 2017 Vauxhall Insignia/ 2018 Holden Commodore.
General Motors revealed the new kid on the block in Euro- and Australian-spec back in December 2016, with sales already underway in the German market. The U.S., meanwhile, will have to wait until late 2017 for the 2018 Buick Regal to arrive in dealer lots. Reportedly, the heavily-anticipated sedan is slated to be shown on April 4 at the Warren Technical Center, whereas the debut is expected to take place later on at the 2017 New York Auto Show.

Based on an emissions certification published by Motor1 via the California Air Resources Board, there are two body styles in the pipeline: the Regal and Regal Tour X. That’s right, ladies and gentlemen, the latter is a good old longroof based on Opel’s second-generation Insignia Sports Tourer.

The emissions certification also reveals AWD capability for both body styles. More specifically, it’s a GKN-developed Twinster all-wheel-drive system enhanced with torque vectoring and a disconnecting rear axle. From the CARB document, we also learn that there are two transmissions on the menu: the SA8 and the SA9. One of them is the eight-speed automatic cog swapper.

Regarding the nine-speed automatic, well, all we know at this moment in time is that Holden will employ it for the range-topping V6 engine, a unit rated at 230 kW (308 horsepower) and 370 Nm (273 lb-ft) of torque. But curiously enough, CARB’s certification doesn’t list any V6 engine, only a 2.0-liter I4.

Speaking of the LTG, the 2.0-liter engine is good for anything from 250 horsepower in the 2017 Chevrolet Malibu, to 275 hp for the entry-level variant of the Chevrolet Camaro. For the Euro-spec Opel Insignia, that’s 260 metric horsepower (256 ponies) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque, enabling a run to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.3 seconds and a top speed of 155 mph (249 km/h).

Front-wheel-drive is also available, but only for the sedan and exclusively with the nine-speed automatic transmission. Most likely, the said tranny is the GM Hydra-Matic 9T50 available in the Cruze, Malibu, and Equinox.
