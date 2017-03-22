2018 Opel Insignia Country Tourer Spied Almost Undisguised

Opel
is testing the second generation of the Insignia Country Tourer
, which is a crossover derivative of the mid-sized model from this brand.
Our spy photographers
have sent us a fresh image gallery of the prototype of the Insignia Country Tourer, which seems to be in the final stages of development. As you can observe, the layer of camouflage on this exhibit has been reduced significantly, and you can also spot more styling details.
Opel’s unique chrome ornament, first introduced on the Adam
, is clearly visible on the prototype. Instead of being shiny, the element is black because it has been covered with tape. The production model will get the chromed part, evidently.
You already know that the Country Tourer
will only be available in this body style, which is based on the wagon variant of the mid-sized model
. The German manufacturer calls its wagons “Sports Tourer,” which is why the crossover got its name.
When compared to a regular Insignia
Sports Tourer, the new Country Tourer comes with a higher ground clearance, a set of exterior ornaments, and a few additions to the interior.
The outer elements that are exclusive to the Country Tourer include black plastic ornaments for the wheel arches, a set of protective elements for the side sills, and matching bits for the front and rear bumpers.
Opel and Vauxhall will offer the new Insignia Country Tourer with a selection of dedicated rim designs. Some of those rims will be exclusive to this model. A significant highlight of the all-new Insignia Country Tourer is the Twinster all-wheel-drive system from GKN Driveline
.
Thanks to the latter, the German crossover should handle better than most of its rivals in almost any scenario that takes place on slippery surfaces. It will not be an off-road model per se, because attack and clearance angles cannot be "magically improved" without dramatic design changes, but it should handle an unpaved road like a charm.