autoevolution

2017 Opel Insignia Specifications Revealed, German Configurator Goes Online

 
21 Feb 2017, 14:49 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Revealed in December 2016 and already on sale in its country of origin even though it’s meant to debut at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the all-new Opel Insignia is a better car than the first generation. At long last, Opel disclosed all the Insignia’s specs.
Let’s talk dimensions first. For the sedan, which is now known as Grand Sport, that’s 4,897 millimeters front to rear. The wheelbase, meanwhile, measures 2,829 mm, whereas the curb weight varies from 1,440 up to 1,649 kilograms. In terms of cargo capacity, that’s 490 liters with the rear seats up and 1,450 liters with them down.

The wagon keeps on to the Sports Tourer designation of the first-generation model, and measures 4,986 mm in length. Wheelbase is identical to the sedan, though. As for the utilitarian part of the longroof model, owners will be able to shoehorn 560 liters of bits and bobs in the trunk at the very least, and 1,665 liters at the most.

Opel’s configurator for the Insignia further reveals that five trim levels are on offer: Edition, Business Edition, Dynamic, Innovation, and Business Innovation. As for standard equipment, the entry-level grade features 17-inch two-tone wheels, climate control, the Opel OnStar suite, Radio R 4.0 IntelliLink infotainment, and so forth.

In regard to the color palette, there are 12 finished to choose from. Royal Blau is a no-cost paint job, while €290 buys you Schnee Weib (white) or Lava Rot (red). For €595, Opel will gladly dress the Insignia in Diamant Blau (grey), Onyx Schwarz (black), Argon Silber, Licht Grau, Tiefsee Blau, Kokosnuss Braun, Smaragd Grun (green) or Quarz Grau. At the uppermost part of the spectrum, Abalone Weib will set you back €795.

At launch, customers will be able to make a choice between four engines. The high-octane spectrum is made up of the 1.5 Turbo (140 PS and 165 PS), plus the 2.0 Turbo (260 PS, AWD and 8-speed automatic transmission included). The turbo diesel range starts with the 1.6 CDTi (110 PS and 136 PS) and finishes with the 2.0 CDTi (170 PS). Models that aren’t fitted with the 2.0 Turbo comesas standard with a six-speed manual, a six-speed automatic being the sole optional cog swapper.

Last, but certainly not least, pricing. Including the 19 percent value-added tax, the 2017 Opel Insignia is a €27,535 vehicle in its most no-frills specification. A Grand Sport in Business Innovation guise with the 2.0 Turbo takes things up to €42,295.

An Insignia Country Tourer allroader variant will be added to the lineup later in 2017, with all-wheel-drive as standard.
2017 Opel Insignia specifications Opel Insignia sedan Opel station wagon Germany
 
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our OPEL Testdrives:

2015 Opel Corsa66
OPEL Astra GTC 63
OPEL Astra 62
OPEL Antara 59