2017 Opel Insignia Specifications Revealed, German Configurator Goes Online

Revealed in December 2016 and already on sale in its country of origin even though it’s meant to debut at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the all-new Opel Insignia is a better car than the first generation. At long last, Opel
disclosed all the Insignia’s specs.
Let’s talk dimensions first. For the sedan, which is now known as Grand Sport
, that’s 4,897 millimeters front to rear. The wheelbase, meanwhile, measures 2,829 mm, whereas the curb weight varies from 1,440 up to 1,649 kilograms. In terms of cargo capacity, that’s 490 liters with the rear seats up and 1,450 liters with them down.
The wagon keeps on to the Sports Tourer
designation of the first-generation model, and measures 4,986 mm in length. Wheelbase is identical to the sedan, though. As for the utilitarian part of the longroof model, owners will be able to shoehorn 560 liters of bits and bobs in the trunk at the very least, and 1,665 liters at the most.
Opel’s configurator for the Insignia further reveals that five trim levels are on offer: Edition, Business Edition, Dynamic, Innovation, and Business Innovation. As for standard equipment, the entry-level grade features 17-inch two-tone wheels, climate control, the Opel OnStar
suite, Radio R 4.0 IntelliLink infotainment, and so forth.
In regard to the color palette
, there are 12 finished to choose from. Royal Blau is a no-cost paint job, while €290 buys you Schnee Weib (white) or Lava Rot (red). For €595, Opel will gladly dress the Insignia in Diamant Blau (grey), Onyx Schwarz (black), Argon Silber, Licht Grau, Tiefsee Blau, Kokosnuss Braun, Smaragd Grun (green) or Quarz Grau. At the uppermost part of the spectrum, Abalone Weib will set you back €795.
At launch, customers will be able to make a choice between four engines. The high-octane spectrum is made up of the 1.5 Turbo (140 PS and 165 PS), plus the 2.0 Turbo (260 PS, AWD
and 8-speed automatic transmission included). The turbo diesel range starts with the 1.6 CDTi
(110 PS and 136 PS) and finishes with the 2.0 CDTi (170 PS). Models that aren’t fitted with the 2.0 Turbo comesas standard with a six-speed manual, a six-speed automatic being the sole optional cog swapper.
Last, but certainly not least, pricing
. Including the 19 percent value-added tax, the 2017 Opel Insignia is a €27,535 vehicle in its most no-frills specification. A Grand Sport in Business Innovation guise with the 2.0 Turbo takes things up to €42,295.
An Insignia Country Tourer
allroader variant will be added to the lineup later in 2017, with all-wheel-drive as standard.