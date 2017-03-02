autoevolution

2018 Opel Insignia Country Tourer Spied For The First Time

 
2 Mar 2017, 9:03 UTC ·
by
Opel’s new Insignia has been revealed, and so has its wagon version, but the Germans still have a few secrets.
One of them is the Insignia Country Tourer, which is set to get a second generation for the 2018 model year. Just like its predecessor, it will be based on the Sports Tourer body style of the Insignia, and it will come with an accessory pack included to make it look like it is made for off-roading.

Evidently, it is not intended for that, but it can handle a muddy or snowy driveway, along with an unpaved road without too many bumps. You can already notice the ornaments we were mentioning, as they are present on the side sills, the front and rear wheel arches, and in the lower parts of the bumpers.

The rear end is hidden from view with a layer of vinyl, which probably hides a few modifications to distinguish this model from the Sports Tourer.  The ride height is enhanced, and Opel’s Insignia Country Tourer is set to get bigger wheels, which are expected to have an exclusive design.

Inside, the interior of the model is supposed to get a few changes, which are meant to underline its new exterior look. Expect Opel and Vauxhall to launch this model sometime next year, when it will freshen up the Insignia range with a new variant.

Opel’s next Insignia Country Tourer is reportedly equipped with a Twinster all-wheel-drive system, which is a technology developed by the British at GKN Driveline. The latter is better than the usual non-permanent all-wheel-drive setups employed by volume marques, which commonly involve a Haldex setup for transversely mounted engines in crossovers of this type.

The previous generation of the Insignia Country Tourer was also offered in a front-wheel-drive configuration, which could return for the next model. People are inclined to buy those variants because they come with improved fuel efficiency over the all-wheel-drive models.
