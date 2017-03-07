autoevolution
Second Generation Opel Insignia Showcased In Geneva, Its Wagon Brother Joins It

 
7 Mar 2017
Opel is undergoing a strong product offensive in Europe, which will not be deterred by it being purchased by the French at Groupe PSA.
The German brand has brought the Crossland X at the Geneva Motor Show, for the first time in front of an audience, while the Insignia and Insignia Sports Tourer have also made their public debuts.

The two models mark the second generation of the mid-sized product from Opel and Vauxhall after the Vectra was discontinued.

Opel had to note that the new models come with the OnStar Personal Assistant service, and the second-generation Insignia also brings the launch of the Opel Exclusive program. The latter is a personalization division that can offer customers the opportunity of getting a few bespoke elements in their cars.

Opel’s approach of the bespoke automobile idea is interesting from its current position as a mainstream brand, as the German automaker claims its clients will be able to order from “an unlimited range of colors,” and customers will be able to match their preferred tone thanks to the work of the Opel Exclusive team.

Evidently, customizing an Insignia will not be included in the standard price, so the German brand has a possible new income source with that idea. Moreover, three different finishes are available for each shade of paint, which ups the ante for anyone interested in customizing a mid-sized sedan or wagon from Opel/Vauxhall.

To support the new program, Opel will have distinctive spaces in its showrooms for 4K presentations, including virtual reality, and these clients will also get to choose from a dedicated selection of wheels, interior ornaments, leather options, and many others.

This sounds similar to Ford’s Vignale division, but the latter offers premium after-sales services in the form of free pickup for scheduled service, among others.

However, Opel does have OnStar, which could get an extension of its services if General Motors will allow the new owners of the Russelsheim brand continue to use this feature, which is not common in the volume segment in Europe.
