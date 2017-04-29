autoevolution

Charger Hellcat Fights Cadillac CTS-V on Winter Tires in Brutal Burnout Standoff

 
29 Apr 2017, 11:45 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
This is an awesome time to be a muscle car aficionado, regardless of whether you prefer you V8-infused machines with two or four doors. And, in case you belong to the latter camp, you're going to love the tire-melting standoff we've brought along.
The shenanigan involves a Dodge Charger Hellcat and a Cadillac CTS-V (we're talking about a third-gen model, so the match between the two is perfect).

The muscle sedans got together for a burnout adventure, albeit separated by quite an important rubber factor. To be more precise, the Mopar machine was wearing Continental DW tires, while the Caddy packed Bridgestone Blizzaks. The latter sounds like an extremely odd choice for a burnout (who would want to ruin their snow and ice grip?), but perhaps the owner of the CTS-V simply wanted to put his used tires to sleep in a glorious manner.

We'll remind out that, while both machines are animated by blown 6.2-liter mills working with eight-speed automatic trannies, with the 707 hp Dodge and the 640 hp Cadillac packing similar power-to-weight ratios (think: 3.1 kg per hp for the CTS-V vs. 3 kg per hp for the Hellcat).

Since bringing the two together usually involves a drag race, we'll drop some numbers here, giving you an idea of how the two would perform when thrown at each other.

Let's take the quarter-mile sprint, for instance. As far as we know, the quickest run performed by a stock Charger Hellcat sits at 11 seconds flat, while the Cadillac CTS-V needs an extra 0.6 seconds for the job.

As for the kind of battles that would see the slab of GM grabbing the win, we have to admit that there aren't all that many scenarios of the kind. Nevertheless, one of the best examples involves the 0 to 155 mph (make that 250 km/h) sprint.

Returning to the burnout brawl we have here, we're inviting you to turn up the volume before letting the supercharged duo doing its thing.

Dodge Charger Hellcat Cadillac CTS-V burnout Cadillac Dodge
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78