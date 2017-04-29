Charger Hellcat Fights Cadillac CTS-V on Winter Tires in Brutal Burnout Standoff

This is an awesome time to be a muscle car aficionado, regardless of whether you prefer you V8-infused machines with two or four doors. And, in case you belong to the latter camp, you're going to love the tire-melting standoff we've brought along.





The shenanigan involves a Dodge Charger Hellcat and a Cadillac CTS-V (we're talking about a third-gen model, so the match between the two is perfect).The muscle sedans got together for a burnout adventure, albeit separated by quite an important rubber factor. To be more precise, the Mopar machine was wearing Continental DW tires, while the Caddy packed Bridgestone Blizzaks. The latter sounds like an extremely odd choice for a burnout (who would want to ruin their snow and ice grip?), but perhaps the owner of the CTS-V simply wanted to put his used tires to sleep in a glorious manner.We'll remind out that, while both machines are animated by blown 6.2-liter mills working with eight-speed automatic trannies, with the 707 hp Dodge and the 640 hp Cadillac packing similar power-to-weight ratios (think: 3.1 kg per hp for the CTS-V vs. 3 kg per hp for the Hellcat).Since bringing the two together usually involves a drag race, we'll drop some numbers here, giving you an idea of how the two would perform when thrown at each other.Let's take the quarter-mile sprint, for instance. As far as we know, the quickest run performed by a stock Charger Hellcat sits at 11 seconds flat, while the Cadillac CTS-V needs an extra 0.6 seconds for the job.As for the kind of battles that would see the slab of GM grabbing the win, we have to admit that there aren't all that many scenarios of the kind. Nevertheless, one of the best examples involves the 0 to 155 mph (make that 250 km/h) sprint.Returning to the burnout brawl we have here, we're inviting you to turn up the volume before letting the supercharged duo doing its thing.