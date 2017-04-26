2018 Cadillac XTS Spied, Shows CT6-Inspired LED Daytime Running Lights

As Cadillac prepares to roll out Super Cruise
in the CT6, the crown jewel of General Motors has a bit of an issue on its hands. That is the XTS, the oldest model in the automaker's lineup.
XTS sales are worsening with each and every year: 24,335 units moved in 2014, 23,113 in 2015, and 22,171 in 2016. It’s not all that surprising, though, chiefly because the front-wheel-drive sedan riding on the Epsilon II platform was never facelifted. And it’s a six-year-old design, for crying out loud!
It’s no wonder Cadillac now puts an emphasis on the very lucrative utility vehicle segment. Following the XT5 and the Escalade, a compact-sized crossover is in the pipeline. Its name is the XT4
, and it’s coming in 2018.
But be that as it may, Cadillac
doesn’t plan on killing the X- Series Touring Sedan off. Two spy photos, coming courtesy of Facebook user Konrad Ysak, reveal that the XTS will live on for 2018 and beyond. Snapped in Chicago, the prototype reveals a more distinctive front fascia design that includes a wider grille and upward sweeping, CT6-inspired LED daytime running lights.
The rear end, meanwhile, appears to hide a slightly different bumper and the same taillights as the current model. As for the side profile, that’s a case of same old same old down to the sensible stuff such as the door mirrors.
Expected to show its face later this year, the 2018 Cadillac XTS
facelift isn’t likely to receive any mechanical updates whatsoever. The 3.6-liter naturally aspirated V6 is sure to soldier on, yet there’s a possibility the six-speed automatic could be replaced by a more up-to-date offering from GM.
The six-speeder co-developed with Ford has been around since 2006, so it’s about time for a replacement. The most appropriate transmission I can think of is the Hydra-Matic 9TXX
series. Developed for transverse applications and designed as a direct replacement for the 6TXX series, the nine-speed automatic cog swapper should also pay dividend in terms of fuel economy.
An updated CUE infotainment system
is also in the offing.