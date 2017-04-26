autoevolution

2018 Cadillac XTS Spied, Shows CT6-Inspired LED Daytime Running Lights

 
26 Apr 2017, 14:03 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
As Cadillac prepares to roll out Super Cruise in the CT6, the crown jewel of General Motors has a bit of an issue on its hands. That is the XTS, the oldest model in the automaker's lineup.
XTS sales are worsening with each and every year: 24,335 units moved in 2014, 23,113 in 2015, and 22,171 in 2016. It’s not all that surprising, though, chiefly because the front-wheel-drive sedan riding on the Epsilon II platform was never facelifted. And it’s a six-year-old design, for crying out loud!

It’s no wonder Cadillac now puts an emphasis on the very lucrative utility vehicle segment. Following the XT5 and the Escalade, a compact-sized crossover is in the pipeline. Its name is the XT4, and it’s coming in 2018.

But be that as it may, Cadillac doesn’t plan on killing the X- Series Touring Sedan off. Two spy photos, coming courtesy of Facebook user Konrad Ysak, reveal that the XTS will live on for 2018 and beyond. Snapped in Chicago, the prototype reveals a more distinctive front fascia design that includes a wider grille and upward sweeping, CT6-inspired LED daytime running lights.

The rear end, meanwhile, appears to hide a slightly different bumper and the same taillights as the current model. As for the side profile, that’s a case of same old same old down to the sensible stuff such as the door mirrors.

Expected to show its face later this year, the 2018 Cadillac XTS facelift isn’t likely to receive any mechanical updates whatsoever. The 3.6-liter naturally aspirated V6 is sure to soldier on, yet there’s a possibility the six-speed automatic could be replaced by a more up-to-date offering from GM.

The six-speeder co-developed with Ford has been around since 2006, so it’s about time for a replacement. The most appropriate transmission I can think of is the Hydra-Matic 9TXX series. Developed for transverse applications and designed as a direct replacement for the 6TXX series, the nine-speed automatic cog swapper should also pay dividend in terms of fuel economy.

An updated CUE infotainment system is also in the offing.
2018 Cadillac XTS facelift Cadillac XTS spyshots Cadillac sedan luxury
 
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
The End of Sedans is Nigh! DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
 

Our CADILLAC Testdrives:

2015 Cadillac Escalade73
2014 CADILLAC XTS71