autoevolution
 

2019 Volkswagen Jetta Teased, Looks Like an Arteon-Passat Mashup

11 Dec 2017, 14:00 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Volkswagen has been making the sixth-generation Jetta since 2010, which is a lot when you think about it. The antiquated underpinnings and grandpa styling will give way to more modern bits and bobs for the Mk7, which is confirmed to premiere in January at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show.
21 photos
2019 Volkswagen Jetta2019 Volkswagen Jetta2019 Volkswagen Jetta2019 Volkswagen Jetta2019 Volkswagen Jetta2019 Volkswagen Jetta2019 Volkswagen Jetta2019 Volkswagen Jetta2019 Volkswagen Jetta2019 Volkswagen Jetta2019 Volkswagen Jetta2019 Volkswagen Jetta2019 Volkswagen Jetta2019 Volkswagen Jetta2019 Volkswagen Jetta2019 Volkswagen Jetta2019 Volkswagen Jetta2019 Volkswagen Jetta2019 Volkswagen Jetta2019 Volkswagen Jetta
First teased in November, the Jetta returns in an all-new teaser that brings to light the exterior styling of the compact sedan. The longer wheelbase, sculpted hood, and short-ish trunk lid give the new kid on the block a Passat-like profile, a resemblance furthered by the Arteon-like front fascia.

Sleeker and more European than the preceding model, the Mk7 Jetta will go official in 37 days at the year’s first big motor show. Riding on the Volkswagen Group’s MQB platform, the newcomer will be offered in standard, GLI, and R-Line guises in North America. There’s no mistaking pricing will increase by a few hundred dollars, but remain competitive enough to keep the Jetta relevant in the face of the Honda Civic Sedan.

The 1.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine carries over, though the eight-speed automatic transmission improves the driving experience with smoother shifting. There’s even a range of driving modes to play with, which includes Normal, Eco, Sport, and a fourth user-customizable mode.

Interestingly enough, Volkswagen stuck to a torque-converter automatic instead of a dual-clutch transmission because that’s what the North American buyer wants, apparently. The two additional gears compared to the outgoing transmission should improve fuel economy on the long haul, but don’t expect anything too impressive from the updated 1.4-liter TSI.

The Jetta GLI, by comparison, is anticipated to hide a 2.0-liter engine under the hood. With an estimated 220 horsepower on tap, the four-cylinder turbo should keep the Civic Si on its toes. Scheduled to go into production in the summer of 2018, the U.S.-spec Mk7 Jetta will be manufactured by Volkswagen at the Puebla plant in Mexico.
2019 Volkswagen Jetta teaser volkswagen jetta sedan Volkswagen 2018 Detroit Auto Show
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Crumple Zones Work The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days How to Replace Your Car Battery Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Understand Car Noises The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
VOLKSWAGEN models:
VOLKSWAGEN Polo GTIVOLKSWAGEN Polo GTI CompactVOLKSWAGEN T-RocVOLKSWAGEN T-Roc CrossoverVOLKSWAGEN Golf SportsvanVOLKSWAGEN Golf Sportsvan CompactVOLKSWAGEN Polo 5 DoorsVOLKSWAGEN Polo 5 Doors MiniVOLKSWAGEN Golf VII GTEVOLKSWAGEN Golf VII GTE CompactAll VOLKSWAGEN models  