2019 Volkswagen Jetta Teased, Looks Like an Arteon-Passat Mashup

Volkswagen has been making the sixth-generation Jetta
since 2010, which is a lot when you think about it. The antiquated underpinnings and grandpa styling will give way to more modern bits and bobs for the Mk7, which is confirmed to premiere in January at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show.
First teased in November, the Jetta returns in an all-new teaser that brings to light the exterior styling of the compact sedan. The longer wheelbase, sculpted hood, and short-ish trunk lid give the new kid on the block a Passat
-like profile, a resemblance furthered by the Arteon
-like front fascia.
Sleeker and more European than the preceding model, the Mk7 Jetta will go official in 37 days at the year’s first big motor show. Riding on the Volkswagen Group’s MQB
platform, the newcomer will be offered in standard, GLI, and R-Line guises in North America. There’s no mistaking pricing will increase by a few hundred dollars, but remain competitive enough to keep the Jetta relevant in the face of the Honda Civic Sedan.
The 1.4-liter
turbocharged four-cylinder engine carries over, though the eight-speed automatic transmission improves the driving experience with smoother shifting. There’s even a range of driving modes to play with, which includes Normal, Eco, Sport, and a fourth user-customizable mode.
Interestingly enough, Volkswagen
stuck to a torque-converter automatic instead of a dual-clutch transmission because that’s what the North American buyer wants, apparently. The two additional gears compared to the outgoing transmission should improve fuel economy on the long haul, but don’t expect anything too impressive from the updated 1.4-liter TSI.
The Jetta GLI
, by comparison, is anticipated to hide a 2.0-liter engine under the hood. With an estimated 220 horsepower on tap, the four-cylinder turbo should keep the Civic Si on its toes. Scheduled to go into production in the summer of 2018, the U.S.-spec Mk7 Jetta will be manufactured by Volkswagen at the Puebla plant in Mexico.