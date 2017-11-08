Volkswagen Jetta Discontinued In Germany And The UK

In Europe, the sedan-bodied brother of the Golf has been struggling to keep its act together since 2011, when it sold 177,360 examples. By comparison, Volkswagen
managed to sell 121,100 examples in 2016, and the numbers are even worse in America. From a high point of 48,820 in 2006, the U.S.-spec Jetta disappointed the automaker in 2016 with 8,947 units. “Bad”
is an understatement given these sales figures, and VW is aware of it all.
2018 is the last model year
of the current-generation Jetta, which is with us since 2010. The 2019 model year will see the compact sedan switch to the MQB platform, a change complemented by Volkswagen’s latest corporate identity. Whether the all-new Jetta will help the automaker’s business in a segment that’s on a downward slope for eons, we’ll have to wait and see.
In the meantime, Volkswagen decided to pull the plug on the Jetta in the United Kingdom. Autocar
highlights that 379 vehicles were sold locally in the period from January 1 to October 1, which is disastrous by all accounts. The British publication asked about the future availability of the Jetta in the UK, but the spokesman wouldn’t comment on the matter for obvious reasons.
“The Jetta is also absent from the brand's German site, suggesting the model could be axed more widely,”
though this is explainable. As we get closer to the debut date of the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta
, dealers are trying their best to get rid of the stock. Speaking of the MQB-based successor, the automaker confirmed the veils would be taken off at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show.
With the Jetta out of the picture, have a guess which is the slowest-selling Volkswagen in Europe at the moment. Well, that would be the Beetle
.