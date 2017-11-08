autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2017 EICMA Milan Motorcycle Shows  
 

Volkswagen Jetta Discontinued In Germany And The UK

8 Nov 2017, 16:09 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Ah, the Jetta. If you were an automotive designer and your head of department would ask you to come up with the most boring compact sedan imaginable, the Jetta would be it. But on the other hand, the Jetta doesn’t try to be anything but the archetype of its class. A class that has been faltering in the past few years.
51 photos
2015 Volkswagen Jetta2015 Volkswagen Jetta2015 Volkswagen Jetta2015 Volkswagen Jetta2015 Volkswagen Jetta2015 Volkswagen Jetta2015 Volkswagen Jetta2015 Volkswagen Jetta2015 Volkswagen Jetta2015 Volkswagen Jetta2015 Volkswagen Jetta2015 Volkswagen Jetta2015 Volkswagen Jetta2015 Volkswagen Jetta2015 Volkswagen Jetta2015 Volkswagen Jetta2015 Volkswagen Jetta2015 Volkswagen Jetta2015 Volkswagen Jetta2015 Volkswagen Jetta2015 Volkswagen Jetta2015 Volkswagen Jetta2015 Volkswagen Jetta2015 Volkswagen Jetta2015 Volkswagen Jetta2015 Volkswagen Jetta2015 Volkswagen Jetta2015 Volkswagen Jetta2015 Volkswagen Jetta2015 Volkswagen Jetta2015 Volkswagen Jetta2018 Volkswagen Jetta2018 Volkswagen Jetta2018 Volkswagen Jetta2018 Volkswagen Jetta2018 Volkswagen Jetta2018 Volkswagen Jetta2018 Volkswagen Jetta2018 Volkswagen Jetta2018 Volkswagen Jetta2018 Volkswagen Jetta2018 Volkswagen Jetta2018 Volkswagen Jetta2018 Volkswagen Jetta2018 Volkswagen Jetta2018 Volkswagen Jetta2018 Volkswagen Jetta2018 Volkswagen Jetta2018 Volkswagen Jetta2018 Volkswagen Jetta
In Europe, the sedan-bodied brother of the Golf has been struggling to keep its act together since 2011, when it sold 177,360 examples. By comparison, Volkswagen managed to sell 121,100 examples in 2016, and the numbers are even worse in America. From a high point of 48,820 in 2006, the U.S.-spec Jetta disappointed the automaker in 2016 with 8,947 units. “Bad” is an understatement given these sales figures, and VW is aware of it all.

2018 is the last model year of the current-generation Jetta, which is with us since 2010. The 2019 model year will see the compact sedan switch to the MQB platform, a change complemented by Volkswagen’s latest corporate identity. Whether the all-new Jetta will help the automaker’s business in a segment that’s on a downward slope for eons, we’ll have to wait and see.

In the meantime, Volkswagen decided to pull the plug on the Jetta in the United Kingdom. Autocar highlights that 379 vehicles were sold locally in the period from January 1 to October 1, which is disastrous by all accounts. The British publication asked about the future availability of the Jetta in the UK, but the spokesman wouldn’t comment on the matter for obvious reasons.

“The Jetta is also absent from the brand's German site, suggesting the model could be axed more widely,” though this is explainable. As we get closer to the debut date of the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta, dealers are trying their best to get rid of the stock. Speaking of the MQB-based successor, the automaker confirmed the veils would be taken off at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show.

With the Jetta out of the picture, have a guess which is the slowest-selling Volkswagen in Europe at the moment. Well, that would be the Beetle.
2018 Volkswagen Jetta Europe 2019 Volkswagen Jetta sedan volkswagen jetta MQB Volkswagen
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Understand Car Noises Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Replace Your Car Battery Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How Crumple Zones Work The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
VOLKSWAGEN models:
VOLKSWAGEN T-RocVOLKSWAGEN T-Roc CrossoverVOLKSWAGEN Golf SportsvanVOLKSWAGEN Golf Sportsvan CompactVOLKSWAGEN Polo 5 DoorsVOLKSWAGEN Polo 5 Doors MiniVOLKSWAGEN Golf VII GTEVOLKSWAGEN Golf VII GTE CompactVOLKSWAGEN Golf VII GTEVOLKSWAGEN Golf VII GTE CompactAll VOLKSWAGEN models  