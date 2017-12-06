2018 Volkswagen Golf Sportsvan Shows Facelift in New Photos

Here's the thing; The Golf SV is the Volkswagen of the past. We know plenty of people who have older models and enjoy them, Vdub is going to discontinue the model in about three years. It's sad because the Golf really needs a practical twin like this.

To be honest, we think the SV looked fine without them. It's not like family cars need to follow the latest trends. I mean, look at Skoda and their boxy Octavia, which sells so well.



The SV is based on the MPV that's not an MPV is 83mm longer and 126mm taller. That means you've got an impressive amount of room.



The most significant advantage of the 2018 Golf SV over rivals like the Ford C-Max is the build quality. They dropped the latest infotainment system from the Golf 7.5 into this car. It's a giant 9.2-inch piece of glass with the latest connectivity features, but you have to pay extra for that one.



The engine range is a little different too. The base Trendline version can only be had with a 1-liter turbo making 85 or 110 HP from €20,475. The Comfortline adds the new 1.5 TSI with either 130 or 150 HP.



Since people driving family cars are more likely to be distracted, Volkswagen fitted the tourer with Pedestrian Monitoring, Traffic Jam Assist (follows stop-and-go traffic at speeds of up to 60 km/h (37 mph) or Park Assist for automated parking. Eventually, a few TDI models should also be available.



