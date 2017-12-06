Audi SQ2 Is the Little quattro That Could in Latest Spy Photos

We haven't seen the Audi SQ2 since 2016. It looked like they weren't going to put it into production, but the excellent sales of the base model must have convinced them a €45,000 performance version could work.

Honestly, we don't like them. It's almost like the air intakes have shriveled up. But Audi has never made a car without ample studies, so it's probably going to look okay once the camouflage comes off.



This is the smallest go-fast crossover Audi has ever made. While the



The cool thing is that while its bigger brothers now have fake trim simulating an exhaust, this one has quad tips that look the business. What's the point of paying so much money for a small car if you can't show off?



We're still not sure what kind of power it will have, but the 310 HP , like in the S3, is the safest bet. The Q2 is smaller, but it always tried to have good components from the A3, such as the steering rack. However, there are multiple other versions of the 2.0-liter turbo withing VW: 230, 245, 265, 280, 290 and 300 HP. And that's not including the 200 HP version they dropped into the Polo GTI.



Rumor has it that BMW will drop a 300 HP motor into the X2 M35i and the facelift version of the Countryman JCW. It's a safe bet that they will compete. So Audi wouldn't be that stupid to come to the fight with one hand tied behind its back.



