2019 Volkswagen Jetta Interior Design Is a Massive Improvement

13 Dec 2017, 17:07 UTC ·
by
Sharing its backbone with the Mk6 Golf and looking as uninspiring as a damp sock, the current Jetta prepares to make way for a replacement. As we wait for Volkswagen to premiere the all-new Jetta at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show, the German automaker decided to tease the Mk7 Jetta once again, revealing what’s hiding behind the European-styled bodywork.
The teaser in questions features an Audi-like digital instrument cluster, and an up-to-date infotainment system angled toward the driver. Right under the center air vents, the HVAC controls appear to be within reach and easy to use. The gear lever for the eight-speed automatic transmission, meanwhile, is flanked by five buttons and an engine start/stop button. And yes, at least one cup holder is within reach of the driver’s right hand.

Now that we’ve mentioned the eight-speed automatic, the time has come to take a look under the hood. This is where a familiar 1.4 TSI resides, albeit with minor upgrades from the present-generation Jetta. Volkswagen hasn’t released the specific output figures, but promises best-in-class torque. For reference, the Mk6 Jetta makes do with 150 hp and 184 lb-ft.

The GLI will feature the 2.0-liter version of the TSI turbocharged inline-four, and it’s anticipated to develop that little bit more than the current model’s 210 hp and 207 lb-ft. The MQB underpinnings shared with everything from the U.S.-spec Mk7 Golf to the Atlas opens the possibility of a plug-in hybrid powertrain, but nothing’s set in stone at this moment.

As for exterior design, the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta combines stylistic elements from the Euro-spec Passat and Arteon, with the latter confirmed for North America for the 2019 model year as the brand’s flagship sedan. While on the subject of three-box cars, the Passat is up for a redesign for the 2020 model year, with the North American model confirmed to go the way of the MQB.
