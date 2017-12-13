autoevolution
 

2018 Volkswagen Polo GTI Priced At EUR 23,950

Designed by Klaus Bishoff and introduced at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, the all-new Polo is the sixth generation of the lineage. Continuing the story started by the original in 1975, the Polo is once again available in GTI flavor, and we finally have the official pricing of the go-faster model.
Following in the footsteps of the Mk3 Polo GTI and subsequent generations, the Mk6 Polo GTI is the most powerful and most expensive model in the lineup. Pricing in Germany starts at €23,950, which is more than the up! GTI (€16,975) but notably less than the Golf GTI (€30,425).

Paired exclusively with Volkswagen’s six-speed DSG transmission, the beating heart of the Polo GTI is the 2.0-liter TSI four-cylinder engine. Tuned to 200 metric horsepower and 320 Nm (236 pound-feet) of torque, the plant comes alive from 1,500 rpm and out-torques segment rivals such as the Renault Clio RS, Peugeot 208 GTi, as well as the MINI Cooper S.

For the German market, Volkswagen offers five exterior colors: red, white, silver-ish gray, black, and blue (pictured). The configurator for the Polo GTI also allows the customer to choose between 16-, 17-, and 18-inch alloy wheels, as well as two interior options. The Active Info Display digital instrument cluster is €400, and App Connect (MirrorLink, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay smartphone mirroring functions) is €225. Last, but certainly not least, the optional panoramic sunroof adds €930 to the price.

Zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) is doable in 6.7 seconds, and the 2.0-liter TSI pulls and pulls until the speedometer reads 237 km/h (147 mph). If driven like an old lady drives to church on Sundays, Volkswagen claims the Polo GTI drinks as little as 5.9 liters/100 kilometers on the combined cycle (NEDC), with carbon dioxide emissions rated at 134 grams/kilometer.

Purist drivers should fret not, for Volkswagen confirmed that a six-speed manual will become available in the second half of 2018.
