autoevolution
 

VW's Plans for the U.S. Market Include (Shock) Two New Crossovers by 2021

14 Dec 2017, 14:07 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
It looks like car buyers won't be happy until every last vehicle on the streets is either a crossover or an SUV, and the manufacturers don't have any problem delivering what's needed for this apocalyptic scene.
35 photos
Volkswagen I.D. Crozz Concept teaserVolkswagen I.D. Crozz Concept teaserVolkswagen I.D. CROZZ ConceptVolkswagen I.D. CROZZ ConceptVolkswagen I.D. CROZZ ConceptVolkswagen I.D. CROZZ ConceptVolkswagen I.D. CROZZ ConceptVolkswagen I.D. CROZZ ConceptVolkswagen I.D. CROZZ ConceptVolkswagen I.D. CROZZ ConceptVolkswagen I.D. CROZZ ConceptVolkswagen I.D. CROZZ ConceptVolkswagen I.D. CROZZ ConceptVolkswagen I.D. CROZZ ConceptVolkswagen I.D. CROZZ ConceptVolkswagen I.D. CROZZ ConceptVolkswagen I.D. CROZZ ConceptVolkswagen I.D. CROZZ ConceptVolkswagen I.D. CROZZ ConceptVolkswagen I.D. CROZZ ConceptVolkswagen I.D. CROZZ ConceptVolkswagen I.D. CROZZ ConceptVolkswagen I.D. CROZZ ConceptVolkswagen I.D. CROZZ ConceptVolkswagen I.D. CROZZ ConceptVolkswagen I.D. CROZZ ConceptVolkswagen I.D. CROZZ ConceptVolkswagen I.D. CROZZ ConceptVolkswagen I.D. CROZZ ConceptVolkswagen I.D. CROZZ ConceptVolkswagen I.D. CROZZ ConceptVolkswagen I.D. CROZZ ConceptVolkswagen I.D. CROZZ ConceptVolkswagen I.D. CROZZ Concept
For a company its size, Volkswagen's presence on the U.S. market - one of the world's most important - is rather discreet, especially in the SUV department. The Germans are only selling two that actually count right now, one of which being the long-wheelbase version of the Tiguan.

The second is the all-new Atlas, the vehicle that was supposed to drag Volkswagen out of the Dieselgate mess, at least before the clean battery-powered models arrive. The full-size SUV - which is only available in the U.S., the Middle-East, and China - was supported by an aggressive commercial campaign, but it's becoming more and more obvious that it can't do it alone.

According to Volkswagen of America President and CEO Hinrich Woebcken, reinforcements are on the way. By 2021, the Volkswagen lineup will be completed with two more crossovers, with the first arriving no sooner than two years from now.

Autoblog says that Woebcken described one of the two vehicles as being slightly smaller than the Atlas and having a coupe-like silhouette. We all know what that means: Volkswagen is taking the BMW X6/Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe recipe and bringing it into the mainstream market. How do we rate its success chances? Extremely high.

The second upcoming crossover will be smaller than the current Tiguan, which means it should be competing against the Ford Edge or the Hyundai Santa Fe Sport. Volkswagen isn't exactly pushing the envelope in design right now, but its cars have been getting more and more attractive, which leads us to predict similarly favorable chances of success.

Despite the clear emphasis on crossovers, the CEO was quick to add that sedans will continue to receive the same attention, and considering this entire discussion happened during an event dedicated to the new Jetta, it kind of went without saying.
volkswagen i.d. crozz concept volkswagen i.d. crozz Volkswagen crossover SUV Volkswagen USA
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Replace Your Car Battery The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Understand Car Noises Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Crumple Zones Work 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
VOLKSWAGEN models:
VOLKSWAGEN Polo GTIVOLKSWAGEN Polo GTI CompactVOLKSWAGEN T-RocVOLKSWAGEN T-Roc CrossoverVOLKSWAGEN Golf SportsvanVOLKSWAGEN Golf Sportsvan CompactVOLKSWAGEN Polo 5 DoorsVOLKSWAGEN Polo 5 Doors MiniVOLKSWAGEN Golf VII GTEVOLKSWAGEN Golf VII GTE CompactAll VOLKSWAGEN models  