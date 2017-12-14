VW's Plans for the U.S. Market Include (Shock) Two New Crossovers by 2021

It looks like car buyers won't be happy until every last vehicle on the streets is either a crossover or an SUV, and the manufacturers don't have any problem delivering what's needed for this apocalyptic scene.

Despite the clear emphasis on crossovers, the CEO was quick to add that sedans will continue to receive the same attention, and considering this entire discussion happened during an event dedicated to the new Jetta, it kind of went without saying. For a company its size, Volkswagen 's presence on the U.S. market - one of the world's most important - is rather discreet, especially in thedepartment. The Germans are only selling two that actually count right now, one of which being the long-wheelbase version of the Tiguan.The second is the all-new Atlas, the vehicle that was supposed to drag Volkswagen out of the Dieselgate mess, at least before the clean battery-powered models arrive. The full-size SUV - which is only available in the U.S., the Middle-East, and China - was supported by an aggressive commercial campaign, but it's becoming more and more obvious that it can't do it alone.According to Volkswagen of America President and CEO Hinrich Woebcken, reinforcements are on the way. By 2021, the Volkswagen lineup will be completed with two more crossovers, with the first arriving no sooner than two years from now. Autoblog says that Woebcken described one of the two vehicles as being slightly smaller than the Atlas and having a coupe-like silhouette. We all know what that means: Volkswagen is taking the BMW X6/Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe recipe and bringing it into the mainstream market. How do we rate its success chances? Extremely high.The second upcoming crossover will be smaller than the current Tiguan, which means it should be competing against the Ford Edge or the Hyundai Santa Fe Sport. Volkswagen isn't exactly pushing the envelope in design right now, but its cars have been getting more and more attractive, which leads us to predict similarly favorable chances of success.Despite the clear emphasis on crossovers, the CEO was quick to add that sedans will continue to receive the same attention, and considering this entire discussion happened during an event dedicated to the new Jetta, it kind of went without saying.