2019 Toyota Avalon Teased, Debut Set For The 2018 Detroit Auto Show

The first teaser for the 2019 Avalon, a.k.a. the fifth generation, shows the driver’s side headlight, part of the hood, and an aggressive-looking front bumper. The image is a clear indicator Toyota has gone for a sportier design, trying to outdo the Nissan Maxima at its own pièce de résistance.In addition to the teaser, Toyota released a brief statement on what’s in the offing, centered around the words style, dynamism, and actualized. With the debut set for January 15 at 1:05 PM, all there is to do until the day of unveiling is to predict what goodies are to be expected from the Avalon.Based on spy photos of pre-production prototypes , the newcomer is wider and longer than the model it’ll be replacing. The longer wheelbase also translates to more legroom, while the conservative-looking roofline is an indicator headroom in the rear will be adequate even for taller passengers.Under the skin, the Avalon will put the Toyota New Global Architecture ( TNGA ) to good use. Engine options shouldn’t differ from the 2018 MY, meaning that customers will be able to choose between a 2.5-liter four-cylinder hybrid powertrain and 3.5-liter V6. The more eco-friendly setup should soldier on with a continuously variable transmission, whilst the V6-powered Avalon will borrow the eight-speed automatic from the Camry.Despite the fact the full-size segment is not as popular as it was five years ago because of the SUV and crossover onslaught , Toyota hopes the all-new Avalon will turn things around. To get an idea how bad sedans are doing in the U.S., sales of the Avalon dropped by 30 percent through November 2017.