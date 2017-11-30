autoevolution
 

Toyota FT-AC Concept Is a Hybrid Adventure Vehicle With Rugged Styling

When it comes to sport utility vehicles, Toyota has lost its touch now that the FJ Cruiser is a thing of the past. In a bid to capture the distinctive styling of the FJ line and first-generation RAV4, the Japanese automaker took to the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show to demonstrate that the design department can pull off a proper SUV in the form of the FT-AC Concept.
Whichever body panel or exterior trim you lay eyes on, the FT-AC harks back to Toyota’s past but also freshens things up with futuristic touches. If there’s a part that doesn’t quite work together with the rest of the vehicle, that might be the taillight design, which is more Volkswagen than Toyota.

The 4Runner-inspired front fascia is complemented by fog lights that can be removed, only to be placed on a mountain bike or something. The infrared cameras integrated into the side mirrors are also removable, and the LED markers are capable of acting as flashlights for those cameras.

Adventure is the name of the game, and Toyota didn’t choose Los Angeles to take the veils off the FT-AC randomly. L.A. is surrounded by adventure-brimming places such as deserts, beaches, and hills, settings that complement the go-anywhere character of the one-off SUV concept.

“FT-AC is perfect for those outdoor enthusiasts who want to dial up the adventure on their weekend getaways,” commented Jack Hollis, vice president and general manager, Toyota division. “No matter the roads, the activities, or the people, FT-AC sparks authentic fun and conversation.”

Toyota is keeping its lips tightly shut about what makes the FT-AC tick, though it confirmed the engine bay is inhabited by a gas-electric hybrid setup. The automaker describes it as next-generation powertrain “that blends fuel efficiency with rugged all-wheel-drive grunt.” Being compact in size, the crossover concept that builds off the FT-4X could make use of an efficient four-cylinder engine gifted with Atkinson-cycle valve timing.

While there’s no plan to put the FT-AC into production, the next-generation RAV4 is certain to borrow a few of the styling elements Toyota showcased at this year’s L.A. Auto Show. The all-new model should arrive no later than decade’s end.
