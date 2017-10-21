autoevolution
 

2018 Nissan Maxima Boasts Small Updates Including Android Auto

21 Oct 2017, 6:03 UTC ·
Introduced in 2016, updated for 2017, and improved in 2018, the Maxima is the good-looking Nissan full-size sedan it has always been. The upgrades ushered in by the 2018 model year, however, sees the Maxima in entry-level S configuration kick off at $33,020 excluding $885 for destination and handling.
So what do you get for your money? Well, pretty much all the standard goodies seen on the 2017 Maxima, with the addition one notable goodie: Android Auto (in addition to Apple CarPlay). Two rear USB charge ports are available optionally, whereas a revised color palette welcomes Carnelian Red.

From a visual standpoint, the Maxima features new black accents added to the dramatic-looking V-motion grille. Just like the 2017 model year, the 2018 Maxima carries over standard safety features such as Automatic Emergency Braking and Intelligent Forward Collision Warning. Beyond the S, trim levels further include the SV ($35,020), SL ($37,440), SR ($38,280), and Platinum ($40,690). Assembled in Smyrna, Tennessee, the Maxima packs 3.5 liters of naturally aspirated V6 built in the U.S. of A. at the Decherd factory in Tennessee.

The 300-horsepower VQ-series V6 is teamed up with a Xtronic transmission Nissan describes as “performance-oriented,” though it’s a bit of a stretch to call a continuously variable transmission that. In its defense, the Xtronic comes with D-Step shifting logic, which translates to quick shifts at high throttle openings. 4-wheel independent suspension and monotube rear shock absorbers help with handling, although the SR is the best-handling Maxima of them all.

The Maxima is a sweetheart of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, which gave the full-size sedan the Top Safety Pick+ award thanks to great passenger protection in all crash situations, including the passenger-side small overlap front crash test. Consumer Reports also rates the Maxima pretty high, though the Toyota Avalon and Chevrolet Impala are veritable cross-buying alternatives. But on the other hand, the Maxima is a far newer car than the Avalon and Impala.
