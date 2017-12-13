autoevolution
 

2019 Mercedes G-Class Interior Officially Revealed

Mercedes has released the first official images of the all-new 2019 G-Class, reinforcing the fact that it will debut at the upcoming North American International Auto Show in Detroit. That's next month, but we suspect the web will see it first within the next few weeks.
Many things have changed for the G-Class, but some have stayed the same. It's probably the most iconic German SUV, and some of those exterior features have been brought inside.

For example, the shape of the air vents is a perfect replica of the round LED headlights that will be on the 2019 model. At the same time, the square indicators that stick out inspired the speakers at the corners of the dashboard.

The round analog dials will be kept for the standard model, and you can see that in some of the photos. But it's kind of ugly. The G-Class will also borrow the dual screens from the E-Class and S-Class. One 12.3-inch screen will replace the cluster while another 12.3-inch display will join it as the infotainment.

Mercedes says that thanks to haptic feedback and audible input, you will be able to control its system without taking your eyes off the road. We're not sure about that, but we believe when they say the 16-speaker (plus a 590-watt amp) Burmester surround sound system is the best around.

As we've been saying for the past couple of years, this all-new G-Class will mark a massive increase in passenger space: +38mm front legroom, +150mm rear legroom, +38mm shoulder room and +68mm front elbow room. They measure everything, these Germans!

The characteristic robust grab handle in front of the passenger has been retained for the sake of tradition. Mercedes says you will even be able to recognize the 2019 G-Class by the sound the door makes when it closes. However, there seems to be an extra layer of luxury polish over everything.

There's going to be the Active Multicontour Seat package with massaging, heating and cooling seats. As standard, passengers sit on Lugano leather in black, nut brown or macchiato beige. Furthermore, there's the Exclusive Interior option in seven color combinations plus the designo roof line in Dinamica microfiber. For the first time, it is also possible to order a light-colored interior throughout - in macchiato beige covering everything from the flooring to the roof liner. They even have an AMG interior package if that's your cup of tea.
