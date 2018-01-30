BMW M235i Gran Coupe Spied, Probably Has 300 HP 2-Liter Turbo

The 2 Series Coupe is not too long for this world. In its awesome place, BMW plans to launch a four-door coupe based on the UKL platform. It will even have an M Performance version, the M235i Gran Coupe, which is what we have in these latest spyshots.

Speaking of which, the interior will borrow heavily from the X2 as well. That means Alcantara seats with (probably) blue contrast stitching, an iDrive with touchscreen and Apple Carplay, plus the electronic shifter that returns to the same position. The M235i will be completely different to the awesome car we drove some years ago. In place of a 3-liter inline-6 turbo powering the rear wheels, BMW will have a 2-liter turbo mounted horizontally.It's the same engine you find in the MINI John Cooper Works range, but with a new turbo and fuel management system to boost the output to around 300and 400 Nm of torque. Ironically, those are similar numbers to what we expect to find in the A35 hot hatch from Mercedes-. Will there be a CLA 35 too? Most likely!With that kind of power, these sporty yet small four-door coupes should reach 100 km/h in about 5 seconds.Getting back to the 2 Series Gran Coupe, we also know that power will be sent through either a 6-speed manual or the 8-speed automatic. xDrive all-wheel-drive should be standard, but it will be of the 50/50-max variety, so don't expect a natural drifter.There's plenty of signs that this is the M Performance model in the spyshots and not an M Sport. Blue brake calipers, for example, are indicative of a hot version, as are the rectangular exhaust tips. These are the same ones we saw recently on the X3 M40i, for example, as well as the upcoming Z4 M40i. All the regular 2 Series models will have round tips, just like the X2 crossover.Speaking of which, the interior will borrow heavily from the X2 as well. That means Alcantara seats with (probably) blue contrast stitching, an iDrive with touchscreen and Apple Carplay, plus the electronic shifter that returns to the same position.