Spyshots: BMW X4 M Is the First of Its Kind, Gets New Twin-Turbo Straight-Six

BMW's passion for filling up niches is nothing new, with the Bavarians currently being in a new phase of this development. And while this brings all-new models such as the 2 Series Grand Coupe, it also includes new derivatives, such as the X4 M.

Despite the heavy camo covering the test car in the spyshots above, it's obvious that the front fascia of the X4 M will pack hungry air intakes.



And the said element won't be there just for the show, since the super-SAC (Sports Activity Coupe) will be animated by a new 3.0-liter twin-turbo straight-six. Dubbed S58 and based on the B58 single-turbo (twin-scroll) 3.0-liter motor powering "40" models, the unit will replace the S55 engine for the new M3 and M4 - this might sound strange to certain aficionados, since the S55 is still a little over four years old.



The powerplant should deliver up to 500 hp and around 600 Nm (442.5 lb-ft) of torque. Further down the power line, we'll find a ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic tranny, along with xDrive all-paw hardware.



Keep in mind that the X4 M faces extremely fierce competition from models such as the 510 hp Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio and the 510 hp Mercedes- AMG GLC 63 S Coupe, as well as the almost-ready



The German automotive producer is set to introduce the new X4 this year and, judging by the advanced development state displayed by the prototype, the M version could also land before 2019.



