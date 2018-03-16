autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2018 Geneva Motor Show  
 

Lincoln Aviator Respawns in Time for 2018 NYIAS

16 Mar 2018, 15:19 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Ford manufactured the Lincoln Aviator SUV for only two years, between 2003 and 2005. It discontinued it because of very disappointing sales. But then again at that time SUVs were still only gaining ground.
11 photos
Lincoln Aviator Trademark FilingLincoln AviatorLincoln AviatorLincoln AviatorLincoln AviatorLincoln AviatorLincoln AviatorLincoln AviatorLincoln AviatorLincoln Aviator
On Friday, Ford announced that it plans to have eight new SUV models in its lineup. The company made no reference to Lincoln, but it’s likely the brand will follow the mother company's business line.

Lincoln decided to launch a new SUV at the New York International Auto Show (NYIAS) later this month. For reasons unknown, it decided to give it the Aviator name. Sure, it sounds nice, but the name meant nothing really at the time of its short life, no there’s no nostalgia to build on.

Nevertheless, Lincoln has previewedy, by means of a teaser video, the Aviator, one of two SUVs it plans on rolling out over the next two years.

“The Aviator, which will make its world debut at the New York International Auto Show, is the first of two all-new utilities that Lincoln will bring to market in the next two years as it grows its utility portfolio and commits to electrification across its lineup globally,” said the brand in a very short statement.

There is no technical information available for the new Aviator. Back in the day, when it was first introduced, it used a 4.6L DOHC Modular V8 electronic injection petrol engine with 302 hp, paired with a 5-speed automatic transmission.

It also shared a lot of its design and parts with the Mercury Mountaineer and Ford Explorer. The limited details available for the next generation Explorer point to the use of 3.3-liter V6, which will be joined by the 2.3-liter EcoBoost. So maybe the Aviator will get some of the same units.

Lincoln is perhaps Ford’s most troubled brand. For it, the birth of a new model usually means the death of another. Only recently the brand hinted to the discontinuation of the Continental.

Mind you, the Continental’s new generation is barely a year old, and the model has too been revived after some 15 years of absence.

Lincoln Aviator Lincoln Ford ford explorer 2018 New york auto show
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
On Electric Harleys and New Generations NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Booth Girls Have Cooties Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Immortal ICE King Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
LINCOLN models:
LINCOLN NautilusLINCOLN Nautilus Medium SUVLINCOLN MKCLINCOLN MKC Medium SUVLINCOLN MKZLINCOLN MKZ MediumLINCOLN ContinentalLINCOLN Continental LuxuryLINCOLN ContinentalLINCOLN Continental LuxuryAll LINCOLN models  