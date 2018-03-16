Lincoln Aviator Respawns in Time for 2018 NYIAS

Ford manufactured the Lincoln Aviator SUV for only two years, between 2003 and 2005. It discontinued it because of very disappointing sales. But then again at that time SUVs were still only gaining ground.

SUV models in its lineup. The company made no reference to Lincoln, but it's likely the brand will follow the mother company's business line.



Lincoln decided to launch a new SUV at the New York International Auto Show (NYIAS) later this month. For reasons unknown, it decided to give it the Aviator name. Sure, it sounds nice, but the name meant nothing really at the time of its short life, no there’s no nostalgia to build on.



Nevertheless, Lincoln has previewedy, by means of a teaser video, the Aviator, one of two SUVs it plans on rolling out over the next two years.



“The Aviator, which will make its world debut at the New York International Auto Show, is the first of two all-new utilities that Lincoln will bring to market in the next two years as it grows its utility portfolio and commits to electrification across its lineup globally,” said the brand in a very short statement.



There is no technical information available for the new Aviator. Back in the day, when it was first introduced, it used a 4.6L DOHC Modular V8 electronic injection petrol engine with 302 hp, paired with a 5-speed automatic transmission.



It also shared a lot of its design and parts with the Mercury Mountaineer and



Lincoln is perhaps Ford’s most troubled brand. For it, the birth of a new model usually means the death of another. Only recently the brand hinted to the



Mind you, the Continental’s new generation is barely a year old, and the model has too been revived after some 15 years of absence.



