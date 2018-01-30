Is the 2018 Lincoln Navigator Worth $100k? One Reviewer Thinks It Is

Based strictly on exterior dimensions, there are very few vehicles out there that can make a better claim for this steep price tag than the 2018 Lincoln Navigator, especially considering this is the long wheelbase version.

18 photos



But the Navigator has always been huge, and yet it didn't cost $100,000. In fact, back when it first launched in 1998 as a refurbished



Well, that would be "a lot." The Navigator is no longer a souped-up Ford, but rather a vehicle with its own personality. Its exterior design isn't exactly anything to write home about - especially in this god-awful color - but then again, what SUV its size (or at least close to it) is? There's something about this shape that simply won't allow designers to work their magic, we guess.



Doug goes on to talk about a few of the SUV's features and quirks - as he always does - and they go to show how far the



However, the best way to feel just how much the Navigator has evolved is to step inside it. In fact, you don't even have to do that - its quality is obvious enough that it hits you just by looking at this video. Granted, this is the Black Label model with the Yacht Club theme, which is another way of saying it accounts for a big chunk of that $100,000 price, but even so, it's still something you can get in a Lincoln.



It's not the first time we've seen Doug get overly-excited about a car, but you kind of get his point. And when he starts going through the list of competitors, you realize the only one that can even hope to hold a candle against the 2018 Navigator is the 2018 Land Rover Range Rover, and that's reasonably more expensive. Sure,



Actually, you don't need anyone telling you this. It's enough to look at the video and realize Doug DeMuro really needs to get himself a wider lens camera or risk having to place the tripod in the neighboring state to manage to capture the entire vehicle. Doug isn't exactly a tiny man, and yet the Navigator manages to make him look like the victim of a shrinking gun misfire.But the Navigator has always been huge, and yet it didn't cost $100,000. In fact, back when it first launched in 1998 as a refurbished Ford Expedition, the Lincoln only went for $45,000. That's right, less than half of what the carmaker is asking for this particular model today. So what has changed over the years?Well, that would be "a lot." The Navigator is no longer a souped-up Ford, but rather a vehicle with its own personality. Its exterior design isn't exactly anything to write home about - especially in this god-awful color - but then again, whatits size (or at least close to it) is? There's something about this shape that simply won't allow designers to work their magic, we guess.Doug goes on to talk about a few of the SUV's features and quirks - as he always does - and they go to show how far the Navigator has come compared to the original model. There are now tons of cool, sometimes useless features that are what separates a regular car from a premium one. Though as someone who has just forgotten the password for his computer account and had to resort to all kinds of gimmicks to regain access to his files, I have to say that keypad thing - as practical as it might be - scares me a little.However, the best way to feel just how much the Navigator has evolved is to step inside it. In fact, you don't even have to do that - its quality is obvious enough that it hits you just by looking at this video. Granted, this is the Black Label model with the Yacht Club theme, which is another way of saying it accounts for a big chunk of that $100,000 price, but even so, it's still something you can get in a Lincoln.It's not the first time we've seen Doug get overly-excited about a car, but you kind of get his point. And when he starts going through the list of competitors, you realize the only one that can even hope to hold a candle against the 2018 Navigator is the 2018 Land Rover Range Rover, and that's reasonably more expensive. Sure, Mercedes-Benz has the new GLS coming and other full-size SUVs are in for a refresh, but right now, the Navigator Black Label seems like a prime choice for anyone looking to buy a luxury SUV in this segment, particularly if its country of origin were of any relevance.