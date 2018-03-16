autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2018 Geneva Motor Show  
 

Ford Bets Big, Shifts $7 Billion Investment from Cars to SUVs

16 Mar 2018, 12:51 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
The increased hunger of the American consumer (and not only) for oversized vehicles has prompted several major changes of direction for most big players in the automotive industry. In 2017, SUVs ruled the market, and expectations are that they will do so for more years to come.
15 photos
2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 teaser2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 teaser2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 CGI teaser2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 CGI teaser2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 CGI teaser2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 CGI teaser2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 CGI teaser2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 CGI teaser2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 CGI teaser2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 CGI teaser2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 CGI teaser2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 CGI teaser2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 CGI teaser2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 CGI teaser
One of the carmakers preparing for a long time of SUV success is Ford. Friday was the Blue Oval’s big day, as it announced and previewed several exciting models, including the revived Bronco and the Mach 1 electric SUV.

Amid the excitement caused by the revelations, Ford hid, in plain sight, an ester egg: its plans for the future. Big plans, actually.

Betting on its own estimates that SUVs could account for 50 percent of U.S. industry retail sales by 2020, the carmaker will take a huge amount of money away from the development of cars and give it to SUVs: $7 billion.

The money will be used to create an army of eight SUV models, placing the carmaker among the few brands with more than six such vehicles in their lineup. Five of the SUVs will come with hybrid powertrains, and one, the Mach 1 we mentioned earlier, will be all-electric.

One of the market segments Ford set its sights on is the high-volume SUV. For that, new generations of the Escape and Explorer will be launched next year.

According to data released earlier this year by JATO Dynamics, of the 86 million cars sold worldwide in 2017, 34 percent of them were SUVs. That’s a record, driven mainly by midsize SUVs (16.6 percent), followed by large SUVs, with 17.7 percent.

For North America, Ford’s bet might pay off. In 2017, two out of three cars sold in 2017 have been SUVs. And even if there’s a slim chance that ratio would increase further, Ford’s SUV offensive is directed at its competitors, from which it hopes to steal some more customers in the years ahead.
Ford Ford Bronco Ford Mach 1 SUV
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Autonomous Driving Levels Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
The Immortal ICE King NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Booth Girls Have Cooties Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
FORD models:
FORD TRANSIT/TOURNEO CONNECT WAGON (5-SEATS)FORD TRANSIT/TOURNEO CONNECT WAGON (5-SEATS) Large MPVFORD TRANSIT/TOURNEO CONNECT (7-SEATS)FORD TRANSIT/TOURNEO CONNECT (7-SEATS) Large MPVFORD RAPTORFORD RAPTOR Small PickupFORD EcoSportFORD EcoSport Small SUVFORD Ka+ ActiveFORD Ka+ Active SmallAll FORD models  