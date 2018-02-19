Serena Williams Endorses Lincoln’s New Navigator

Tired of all those ads with Matthew McConaughey
driving around in the latest and the greatest Lincoln models? Fret not, for the Ford Motor Company’s luxury division has chosen tennis player Serena Williams as the newest of the brand’s ambassadors. But why her?
According to Lincoln
, the 36-year-old sportswoman is the perfect choice to “showcasing the style and substance of the all-new Navigator”
by embracing her role as a “businesswoman, tennis powerhouse, and mother.”
The media campaign is centered on social media, which isn’t surprising if you break down the figures.
Take Instagram and Facebook as prime examples of what Lincoln is on about. Williams has 7.6 million followers and 5.2 million fans on social media, users that are greater in number and more engagement-worthy than those of Matthew McConaughey. Then there is Serena’s connection to Lincoln, which started when she was 18-19 years old with a white-painted Navigator called Ginger.
“When I bought my first car, Ginger, it was my big step-up. I had a real luxury car now, it looked great and I felt safe,”
said Serena Williams
. “When the opportunity came to work with the Lincoln Navigator today, I was really excited because it brought me back to all of those moments I had in my first vehicle. For me, partnering with a brand like Navigator comes from a genuine place."
As part of the deal, Williams uses an all-new Navigator as her daily driver. An adequately-sized vehicle for a growing family, the Lincoln of SUVs features the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6
from the Ford F-150 Raptor off-road pickup paired with the 10-speed automatic box co-developed with General Motors.
The 2018 model year starts at $72,055 excluding destination, which is a middle finger salute to the $74,695 that General Motors charges for the aging Cadillac Escalade. It goes without saying that the Lincoln also happens to be much more comfortable than its biggest rival, but that won't last too long. After all, the 2020 Cadillac Escalade
is in the pipeline with the T1XX underpinnings from the all-new Chevrolet Silverado.