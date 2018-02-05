Jeep Super Bowl Ad Focuses On The (Off-)Road Beyond The Beaten Path

You often hear enthusiasts go “it’s a Jeep thing, you don’t understand,” but it isn’t too hard to understand what they’re on about. Jeep is about free spirit, and even the likes of the Cherokee stay true to the brand’s values.
For the Super Bowl LII, the FCA-owned brand put together a 30-second spot that focuses on one of the most deep-rooted merits of Jeep
. It all starts with the road, which is described as something that makes it easier for everyone to get from Point A to Point B. And where the road ends, which it always does, the Cherokee is much obliged to tread a path of its own.
A simple message, but an effective message considering the brand has been consistent with its off-road capability from square one to this very day. The reason the 2019 Cherokee is featured at the end of the ad is that it’s the newest Jeep on the market, having made its premiere at the 2018 North American International Auto Show
in Detroit, Michigan.
Compared to the pre-facelift, the mid-cycle refresh for the Cherokee KL
sees the compact-sized sport utility vehicle adopt more conventional headlights and a Compass-inspired rear end. Little has changed inside, but looking with utmost attention reveals improved materials, new color schemes, and the fourth generation of the Uconnect infotainment system.
Under the skin, the 2019 Cherokee soldiers on with the 2.4-liter four-cylinder and 3.2-liter version of the Pentastar V6, with the engines rated at 184 and 270 horsepower, respectively. The third engine option comes in the form of the 2.0-liter Hurricane, which is augmented by the eTorque mild-hybrid system
for further gains in fuel efficiency. The powerplant with the least displacement also happens to be the torquiest of them all.
Pricing starts at $25,190
without $1,195 destination for the Latitude, with the Overland 4X4 topping the range at $38,970. According to Jeep, the first models will arrive at U.S. dealerships in mid-2018.