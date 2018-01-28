autoevolution
 

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Recalled Over Fuel Line Problem

After recalling more than 153,000 examples of the non-hybrid 2017 Chrysler Pacifica over stalling, FCA is back in business with a recall for the 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. You know, the most powerful sport utility vehicle ever and the most expensive Jeep for the time being.
An estimated 1,242 examples of the 707-horsepower SUV are being called back for repairs, the subject of the campaign being “fuel line separation causing fire.” The recalled vehicles have been manufactured from October 10 through December 10, 2017, and the supplier of the fuel line is Martinrea International Inc.

Fiat Chrysler’s U.S. office opened an investigation into the matter after the supplier and FCA analyzed two failed parts on December 13 and 15. According to the recall report issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, “the supplier then discovered a sensor was misaligned on their insertion machine that assembled the failed parts.”

The automaker is unaware of any accidents or injuries related to the issue. FCA doesn’t mention under what conditions the fuel line may separate from the 6.2-liter supercharged V8, but when it does separate, the $85,900 Trackhawk stalls or a fire starts in the engine compartment. The fuel line connection for the Trackhawk, Fiat Chrysler highlights, is different from other engines available for the 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Jeep confirmed the recall will begin on March 2, 2018, with the dealers instructed to replace the fuel line at no cost to the owner. The recall’s number is U02, and customers can get in touch with Fiat Chrysler at 1-800-853-1403 for more detailed information on the issue and campaign.

As a brief refresher, the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is the third model in the Fiat Chrysler lineup to receive the 707-hp Hellcat engine after the Dodge Challenger and Charger. The next best thing after the Hellcat, baptized Demon, develops 840 ponies and is exclusive to the Challenger SRT Demon.
