2019 Jeep Cherokee Pricing Starts at $25,190

The Cherokee will be offered in five different configurations, starting with the entry-level Latitude 4x4. The base version is continued with Latitude Plus, Limited, and Trailhawk trims, while the top of the range model will be the Overland.
The Latitude Plus will be offered in both 4- and 2-wheel drive configurations, priced at $27,690 and $29,190, respectively. The Limited 2 wheel drive is priced at $31,570, while for the 4x4 version the price was set at $33,070. The Trailhawk will send you back $34,515, while the two variants of the Overland trim will cost $37,470 and $38,970, respectively.
The new Cherokee will be available in 12 color versions. Underneath those colors, the SUV
hides an all-new front fascia, hood, LED headlamps, daylight running lamps, and fog lamps. Five new wheel designs, including premium 19-inch wheel on Overland models, are available.
At the interior, customers will find a fourth-generation Uconnect system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and the choice of 7.0- or 8.4-inch touchscreens. More than 80 safety and security features are built into the car, according to Jeep
, including the possibility to remotely lock or unlock doors or start the vehicle via a smartphone app.
Under the hood, the Cherokee sports three different powerplants, starting with a new 2.0-liter direct-injection turbocharged inline four, generating 270 hp (all-wheel-drive Limited, and all Overland and Trailhawk versions). A less powerful 2.4-liter Tigershark MultiAir2 with an output of 180 hp is also on the table for the Latitude, Latitude Plus, and front-wheel-drive Limited. Topping the range is the 3.2-liter Pentastar V-6, capable of 271 horsepower and 239 lb.-ft. of torque. All engines are controlled via a nine-speed automatic transmission.