autoevolution
 

2019 Jeep Cherokee Pricing Starts at $25,190

26 Jan 2018, 15:21 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The facelifted version of the Jeep Cherokee received its price tags this Friday, in anticipation of the vehicle finding its way into the dealerships in the first quarter of the year. For the 2019 model year, those who want a Cherokee must have at least $25,190 in their bank account, including the $1,195 destination charge.
109 photos
2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee2019 Jeep Cherokee
The Cherokee will be offered in five different configurations, starting with the entry-level Latitude 4x4. The base version is continued with Latitude Plus, Limited, and Trailhawk trims, while the top of the range model will be the Overland.

The Latitude Plus will be offered in both 4- and 2-wheel drive configurations, priced at $27,690 and $29,190, respectively. The Limited 2 wheel drive is priced at $31,570, while for the 4x4 version the price was set at $33,070. The Trailhawk will send you back $34,515, while the two variants of the Overland trim will cost $37,470 and $38,970, respectively.

The new Cherokee will be available in 12 color versions. Underneath those colors, the SUV hides an all-new front fascia, hood, LED headlamps, daylight running lamps, and fog lamps. Five new wheel designs, including premium 19-inch wheel on Overland models, are available.

At the interior, customers will find a fourth-generation Uconnect system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and the choice of 7.0- or 8.4-inch touchscreens. More than 80 safety and security features are built into the car, according to Jeep, including the possibility to remotely lock or unlock doors or start the vehicle via a smartphone app.

Under the hood, the Cherokee sports three different powerplants, starting with a new 2.0-liter direct-injection turbocharged inline four, generating 270 hp (all-wheel-drive Limited, and all Overland and Trailhawk versions). A less powerful 2.4-liter Tigershark MultiAir2 with an output of 180 hp is also on the table for the Latitude, Latitude Plus, and front-wheel-drive Limited. Topping the range is the 3.2-liter Pentastar V-6, capable of 271 horsepower and 239 lb.-ft. of torque. All engines are controlled via a nine-speed automatic transmission.
2019 Jeep Cherokee Cherokee pricing pricing Jeep jeep cherokee
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Who's Your Number One? Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
JEEP models:
JEEP CherokeeJEEP Cherokee Medium SUVJEEP Wrangler RubiconJEEP Wrangler Rubicon Small SUVJEEP Wrangler Unlimited RubiconJEEP Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Medium SUVJEEP CompassJEEP Compass CrossoverJEEP RenegadeJEEP Renegade Small SUVAll JEEP models  